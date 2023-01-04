 Indian-origin teenager in ICU after her hair caught in go-kart at Durban mall in South Africa : The Tribune India

Indian-origin teenager in ICU after her hair caught in go-kart at Durban mall in South Africa

Kristen Govender, 15, is being treated for spinal bruising, spinal cord damage and a torn aorta after the freak accident

Indian-origin teenager in ICU after her hair caught in go-kart at Durban mall in South Africa

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Johannesburg, January 4

An Indian-origin teenager is in the ICU of a hospital in Durban after receiving serious injuries when her hair got caught in a go-kart at an entertainment centre.

Kristen Govender, 15, has started a second week in the ICU where she is being treated for spinal bruising, spinal cord damage, and a torn aorta after the freak accident, which is being investigated by authorities.

Her father Vernon Govender told the local media that doctors had informed him that his daughter, who was injured last Wednesday, also had a torn scalp and had no movement from the waist down.

Govender said his daughter had complied with the strict regulations of wearing a helmet at the centre and her long hair had been tied in a ponytail.

Amid allegations by Govender that the equipment on the go-kart was faulty and that the management failed to provide immediate assistance, the management of the popular Gateway Mall in Durban, where the incident took place, declined to comment, citing the sensitive nature of the incident and respect for the family’s privacy.

“During her first lap of the course, Kristin did spin-off onto the barrier. That is when the back of the go-kart became loose,” Govender was quoted as saying by the weekly Post.

“The cover covering the axel looked loose to her. When one of the officials came up to her, she asked about the loose cover. The official told her it was fine, removed the piece of plastic, threw it aside, and told her to continue racing. This is also when her hair, which is over a metre long, got loose under her helmet.

“On her second lap, the back of her hair got caught in this exposed axle, and she was scalped. Her hair from the front of her head was pulled out, and it tore her scalp.

“She was bleeding profusely. My 13-year-old son was with her. He ran to the go-karting office to report the accident, but the office was closed. They quickly closed everything. Even the management, including the safety officers, who were supposed to be there, left the scene,” Govender said.

Govender said he was considering laying charges with the police because he did not want anyone else to go through the same horrific experience.

Steven Pool, the owner of Action Karting Gateway, told the weekly that all safety measures were followed at the track, and also threatened legal action over allegations that Kristin’s uncle had been “extremely aggressive” towards staff who tried to assist after the incident.

“We sympathise with the family. But we have never had an incident to this extent in the eight years that I have taken over the track. All our clients watch a safety briefing video, which is very clear on how to ride the kart and how to behave on the track, including tying up their hair.

“The reason we don’t tie up ladies’ hair (ourselves) is that at times it is inappropriate. So we leave that to the clients. We have had it in the past where fathers don’t like my staff tying up our younger clients’ hair,” Pool added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

2
Punjab

Kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga shot dead in Philippines

3
Nation

Cricketer Rishabh Pant airlifted to Mumbai, set to undergo surgery: BCCI

4
Haryana

Biting cold sweeps Punjab and Haryana, Gurdaspur shivers at 2.5 degrees Celsius

5
Delhi

Delhi woman's autopsy reveals brain matter missing, ribs exposed

6
Nation

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital

7
Chandigarh

Athletics coach records statement before Chandigarh magistrate; SIT takes her to Sandeep Singh's official residence to recreate crime scene

8
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Assembly's first session starts on a stormy note; MLAs take oath

9
Nation

Delhi Police lodge FIR, launch manhunt to nab passenger who urinated on co-traveller on board Air India's New York-Delhi flight

10
Haryana Explainer

Will decades-long SYL issue find a resolution; all eyes on Supreme Court hearing later this month

Don't Miss

View All
Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Top News

SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann

SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann

‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...

President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters

President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters

Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...

Government approves launch of National Green Hydrogen Mission worth Rs 19,744 crore

Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment

The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...

Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region

Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region

Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...


Cities

View All

KMSC burns Punjab govt’s effigies

KMSC burns Punjab govt’s effigies

21 phones, cigarettes seized in Amritsar Central Jail

Covid: Amritsar sees two cases in 48 hours

Eight days on, police clueless in Manawala murder case

Biting cold sweeps Punjab and Haryana, Gurdaspur shivers at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

Junior athletics coach who has accused former Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records her statement before magistrate

Athletics coach records statement before Chandigarh magistrate; SIT takes her to Sandeep Singh's official residence to recreate crime scene

CBI arrests surveyor, official of Chandigarh-based general insurance firm on bribery charges

Chandigarh Administration allows 28 changes in CHB units

4 nabbed for three Mohali carjackings

Army’s bomb squad removes shell found near Punjab CM's house

Delhi logs season’s lowest of 4.4 degree C; orange alert for next two days

Delhi logs season’s lowest of 4.4 degree C; orange alert for next two days

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Delhi woman's autopsy reveals brain matter missing, ribs exposed

Delhiites adopting new tech, EV contributes to 16.7 pc of vehicles sold in Dec: Kailash Gahlot

Toxic levels rise in Delhi air, experts warn of respiratory issues

Two dhaba workers die of asphyxiation

Two dhaba workers die of asphyxiation

Two POs fall in police net

City-based artist puts on display unclaimed portraits at Virsa Vihar

Badminton, kickboxing players honoured

Block primary education office remains incomplete

Gangster Ajay Pandit held from village in Himachal

Gangster Ajay Pandit held from village in Himachal

Day after, employees of driving centre, DC office observe pen-down strike

Case registered against trio

Police range crackdown on drugs, gangsters, terrorists sets record

NGO, shopkeepers protest delay

Free breast cancer screening facility unveiled at Samana

Free breast cancer screening facility unveiled at Samana

Patiala: VB nabs three for taking bribe

Drug smuggler held with 10K narcotic pills

Patiala DC promises better road network, parking facilities

Truck operators allow partial traffic movement