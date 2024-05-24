 Indian-origin truck driver who caused bus crash in Canada ordered to be deported : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • Indian-origin truck driver who caused bus crash in Canada ordered to be deported

Indian-origin truck driver who caused bus crash in Canada ordered to be deported

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, a truck driver from Calgary, barreled through a stop sign and into the path of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team's bus at a rural intersection near Tisdale, Saskatchewan, in 2018

Indian-origin truck driver who caused bus crash in Canada ordered to be deported

Sidhu is from India and has permanent resident status in Canada.



PTI

Toronto, May 24

An Indian-origin truck driver who caused a horrific bus crash in Canada involving a junior hockey team was on Friday ordered to be deported to India.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, a truck driver from Calgary, barreled through a stop sign and into the path of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team's bus at a rural intersection near Tisdale, Saskatchewan, in 2018. Sixteen people on the bus were killed and 13 injured, CityNews Calgary reported.

The decision came on Friday at an Immigration and Refugee Board hearing in Calgary for Sidhu.

Sidhu's lawyer Michael Greene has said the decision was a foregone conclusion, as all that's required to deport Sidhu is proof that he's not a Canadian citizen and he committed a serious crime, CBC reported.

Sidhu is from India and has permanent resident status in Canada.

“It's pretty open and shut,” Greene said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

“There's nothing to contest, so those are as clear as day.”

He was granted parole after being sentenced to eight years for dangerous driving in the 2018 bus crash in Saskatchewan.

Sidhu's lawyer has said there are still numerous other legal procedures to come, and the deportation process could take months or years.

In December, the Federal Court dismissed applications from Sidhu's lawyer, who had argued border officials did not consider Sidhu's previously clean criminal record and remorse. He wanted the court to order the border agency to conduct a second review.

"This is part of the sadness of the whole process. We're left with a situation where permanent residents have no rights whatsoever to have their personal circumstances considered," Greene said, before Friday's hearing.

"Our only mechanism is (that) after he's ordered deported, we're going to ask them to give back his (permanent resident) status (based) on humanitarian grounds.

"But in the meantime, he has no status."

Greene said Sidhu won't immediately be taken into custody after the hearing is over, the report said.

He said a pre-removal risk assessment has to be conducted and Sidhu can also ask for a deferral while his request for permanent resident status is considered.

The process, Greene said, could take months or years.

Several family members of those killed in the crash have said they want Sidhu deported. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #Hockey #Toronto


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Police arrest several farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

2
Haryana

6 of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi die in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway

3
Punjab

Punjab Congress unites to take on ‘traitor’ Ravneet Bittu in Ludhiana

4
India

‘Hands off!’ says Supreme Court; refuses to pass orders on ADR plea for full voter turnout data in 48 hours of polling

5
Patiala Patiala rally

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

6
Punjab

Barred from Modi rally, farmers clash with cops in Punjab's Patiala, block roads

7
Punjab

Congress’s ‘royal family’ removed Amarinder Singh from CM’s post when he refused to obey orders: PM Modi at Gurdaspur rally

8
Trending

Rap video of Pune teen boasting how he got away with Porsche crash goes viral; mother calls it ‘fake’, seeks police protection

9
Punjab

The Tribune Analysis: ‘People’s Maharaja’ missing from political action

10
Punjab

Druglord got call from US minutes before he was shot in Jalandhar, claims family

Don't Miss

View All
Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

Top News

6 more die of suspected heat stroke as mercury soars to 49 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan

Met issues 'red' warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; Phalodi in Rajasthan sizzles at 49 degrees Celsius

The extreme heat will continue in parts of Delhi, Rajasthan,...

Congress’s ‘royal family’ removed Amarinder Singh from CM’s post when he refused to obey orders: PM Modi at Gurdaspur rally

Congress’s ‘royal family’ removed Amarinder Singh from CM’s post when he refused to obey orders: PM Modi at Gurdaspur rally

Says the Punjab CM cannot take decisions on his own and has ...

Pune car crash: Juvenile's father, 5 others sent in judicial custody

Attempt made to show teen was not driving Porsche, says Pune top cop, admits to probe lapses

2 police officials suspended for lapses committed during the...

Court convicts activist Medha Patkar in defamation case filed by Delhi L-G VK Saxena

23 years after Delhi L-G VK Saxena’s complaint, activist Medha Patkar convicted in defamation case

Delhi Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharma posts the matter...

Sunrisers Hyderabad post 175-9 against Rajasthan Royals in IPL Qualifier 2

IPL 2024: Royal 'harakiri' puts Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL final, to face KKR

Apart from Boult (3/45) and Avesh Khan (3/27), Sandeep Sharm...


Cities

View All

LS election: Independents throw their hat in the ring

LS election: Independents throw their hat in the ring

SAD garnering good response from all sections, claims Bikram Majithia

Vote for Khadoor Sahib CPI candidate: Punjab Istri Sabha

Amritsar Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla invokes Channi after ‘anti-Dalit’ charge

Perturbed over contaminated water supply, Chheharta residents decide against voting

INDIA bloc getting ‘clear’ mandate in Lok Sabha polls, will name PM in less than 3 days: Jairam Ramesh

INDIA bloc getting ‘clear’ mandate in Lok Sabha polls, will name PM in less than 3 days: Jairam Ramesh

AWHO liable for deficiencies in service under Consumer Protection Act: District consumer commission

Met issues 'red' warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; Phalodi in Rajasthan sizzles at 49 degrees Celsius

Punjab and Haryana High Court to hear Centre, states before ruling on OBC/BC appointments

Day 1 sees 135 votes cast from home in Chandigarh

Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody

Swati Maliwal assault case: Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody

PM Modi has accepted excise policy case is wrong, all arrested should be released: Arvind Kejriwal

Businessman's entire family attempts suicide in Haryana's Faridabad

High-decibel campaigning concludes, polling tomorrow

Rahul takes jibe at Modi over ‘sent by God’ claim

Their balloon has burst, no one wants to vote for Congress, INDIA bloc: PM Modi in Jalandhar

Their balloon has burst, no one wants to vote for Congress, INDIA bloc: PM Modi in Jalandhar

Sold abroad? Punjab and Haryana High Court orders video call for woman in Bahrain

Punjab Police arrest several farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

It won’t be easy for BJP to come back to power, especially if there is fair play and no tampering with EVMs: Mayawati

Families join the poll fray as campaigns hit fever pitch

Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for tighter controls on deceitful visa agents exploiting youth’s dreams of better life abroad

Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for tighter controls on deceitful visa agents exploiting youth’s dreams of better life abroad

PM committed to honouring Sikh community, says Bittu

4 killed in road accident in Punjab's Ludhiana

Punjab Congress unites to take on ‘traitor’ Ravneet Bittu in Ludhiana

DEO leads police flag march in city areas ahead of Lok Sabha poll

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Barred from Modi rally, farmers clash with cops in Punjab's Patiala, block roads