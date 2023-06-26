 Indian-origin woman among 6 jailed in UK for using minor children in drugs trade : The Tribune India

Indian-origin woman among 6 jailed in UK for using minor children in drugs trade

Sarina Duggal sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment

Indian-origin woman among 6 jailed in UK for using minor children in drugs trade

Photo for representational purpose only. Thinkstock



PTI

London, June 26

A 28-year-old Indian-origin woman is among six people jailed for their role in using minor children in their drugs supply operations in the UK.

Sarina Duggal was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment last week for her role as a member of a gang that controlled drugs supply in and around London and Birmingham and supplied in Bournemouth, the Metropolitan Police said.

Five members of the group were found guilty last month at Bournemouth Crown Court following a seven-week trial, and Duggal and others were sentenced last Thursday to a total of more than 39 years’ imprisonment at the same court.

“This investigation resulted in the closure of a significant county drug line supplying crack cocaine and heroin onto the streets of Bournemouth, causing misery to local residents,” said Detective Constable Jack Jeffries from Met Police-led Operation Orochi.

“In addition, two missing children from separate parts of the country were safeguarded at different times, allowing appropriate support and diversion mechanisms to be put in place to help prevent them from being involved in county lines activity in the future,” he said.

“The sentences handed down to this group demonstrate how seriously the courts take this offending, and we will continue to use all available resources to combat this activity,” he added.

Operation Orochi is the Met Police’s Specialist Crime team dedicated to tackling high-harm offenders involved in county lines drugs supply. It proactively targets London-based line holders, working in partnership with importing county forces.

The gang members were found guilty of facilitating the travel of another with a view to exploitation and conspiracy to supply Class A banned drugs such as crack cocaine and heroin.

The Met Police investigation into the gang began in July last year after a 16-year-old boy from Farnborough was arrested in Bournemouth for being in possession of a large quantity of crack cocaine and heroin.

A mobile phone was seized from him following his arrest, and he was released under investigation whilst support mechanisms could be put in place to safeguard him.

The investigation was then referred to the Met’s Operation Orochi team due to concerns of the child being used by a county lines gang – which transports illegal substances across different police jurisdictions – to supply drugs in Bournemouth.

The police said its detectives carried out extensive analysis of communications data of key contacts between the offenders, mobile phone downloads, including social media conversations between them.

They also trawled through hours of CCTV, looking at a hotel within Bournemouth.

Four of the offenders, including Duggal, were identified as controlling the “Hustle” county drug line, which had operated within Bournemouth, a coastal town in south England. The 16-year-old child caught earlier was found to have been working for them.

The criminal gang was found to have been exploiting two children, both missing from London, to run their county line from London to Bournemouth and, in doing so, placed them at the forefront of the supply chain, exposed to the most risk whilst they harnessed the profits, the court heard.

The teenagers were not prosecuted and were instead referred to Children’s Services from respective local authorities.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked for traffic due to flash flood near Aut in Mandi

2
Himachal

Himachal flash floods: Hundreds of commuters stranded as Chandigarh-Manali national highway blocked

3
Nation

150 seat cap for new medical colleges from 2024

4
Nation

China helping Pakistan army build defence infrastructure along LoC: Officials

5
Chandigarh

Mohali admn on toes, says no need to panic

6
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar announces approval to metro connectivity between Ballabgarh and Palwal

7
Himachal

Flash floods, landslides wreak havoc in Himachal; two drowned, 1 missing

8
Punjab

SGPC meet a sham, president to merely announce decision already taken by Badals: CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Himachal

Two killed as heavy rain lashes Himachal, state incurs Rs 78-lakh damage in 24 hours

10
Nation

Nirmala Sitharaman slams Barack Obama, says 6 Muslim nations bombed by his regime

Don't Miss

View All
Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Top News

India has changed mindset of world on issue of terrorism: Rajnath Singh

We will never let the sanctity of our borders be violated: Rajnath Singh

Says India wants to resolve border issue with China peaceful...

Long traffic jam on Chandigarh-Manali highway as road is blocked following landslides

Himachal flash floods: Hundreds of commuters stranded as Chandigarh-Manali national highway blocked

The highway has been blocked since Sunday evening because of...

Pakistani Army’s top 3 officers sacked for failing to protect military installations during May 9 violence

Pakistani Army's top 3 officers sacked for failing to protect military installations during May 9 violence

Imran Khan’s party workers had vandalised over 20 military i...

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Manipur

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Manipur

Sources say the meeting takes place after Union Home Ministe...

Anurag Verma to be new chief secretary of Punjab

Anurag Verma to be new chief secretary of Punjab

He will replace VK Janjua, who retires on June 30


Cities

View All

Pathetic parks: Liberty Market park a victim of official apathy

Pathetic parks: Liberty Market park a victim of official apathy

Rain brings respite from heat, humidity

SGPC concerned over Sikh man's killing in Pakistan

Knotty affair: Dangling wires over road opposite BBK college annoy shopkeepers, residents

Tributes paid to Banda Bahadur

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

Power cuts, Bathinda residents block NH

Panchkula: Close shave for woman as car caught in Ghaggar flashflood

Panchkula: Close shave for woman as car caught in Ghaggar flashflood

Mohali admn on toes, says no need to panic

Monsoon to hit Chandigarh tricity in 2 days

First waste plant under RWAs in Chandigarh to get rolling soon

Kidney transplant waiting list down to 2 months at PGI, Chandigarh

Delhi electrocution incident: Police seeks information from central electricity authority, railways

Delhi electrocution incident: Police seeks information from central electricity authority, railways

Caught on CCTV: 4 bike-borne men intercept car inside Delhi’s Pragati Maidan tunnel, rob occupants of Rs 2 lakh

Will redevelop Delhi’s MCD schools in 5-7 years: Arvind Kejriwal

Gurugram: Domestic helps loot jewellery, valuables after drugging family members

Electricity usage above 200 units in Delhi to cost more, Atishi slams Centre

BSP men, Saipur residents clash over statue in Jalandhar

BSP men, Saipur residents clash over statue in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur man becomes deputy sheriff in US county

Kapurthala’s Keedi village gets sewerage in a day

Kapurthala ASI booked for graft, trespassing

Jalandhar residents oppose gate installation at Park Lane

Many firsts make Ludhiana district’s health services best in Punjab

Many firsts make Ludhiana district’s health services best in Punjab

Cable mess: Dangling wires at BRS Nagar, Sarabha Nagar an eyesore

Residents bear brunt of extended power cut

Demanding pollution-free water bodies, activists hold padyatra

Stolen car used in murder bid

Expect showers this week: Met

Expect showers this week: Met

Patiala club beat Agra academy by 4 wkts

Man held with 11-gram heroin