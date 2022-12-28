Indian scientist honoured as one of Europe's top talents in biology

London, December 28

An Indian scientist has been chosen to join the prestigious European Molecular Biology Organisation (EMBO) Young Investigator network, recognising her as one of the top talents in biology in Europe.

Dr Mahima Swamy, who hails from Bengaluru, is one of the University of Dundee's most revered experts within their School of Life Sciences where she heads a research group that investigates immune responses in the intestine.

Based within the University's Medical Research Council Protein Phosphorylation and Ubiquitylation Unit (MRC-PPU), Mahima joins 23 other researchers to become a part of the network of 135 current and 390 former members of the EMBO programme.

"I am really excited to be a part of this network and meet all the dynamic young scientists doing cutting-edge research across Europe. I believe that being a part of this esteemed group will help our research immensely, and I am very grateful to my lab and my mentors for the support that got me this award," Mahima said in a statement.

A key part of her work is the study of inflammatory bowel diseases and how these can be prompted by the body's immune system attacking the gut lining in the absence of infection.

Her research aims to address how one can better harness the gut immune system to protect against harmful invasion, but also prevent it from damaging the gut. IANS