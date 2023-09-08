 Indian-Sri Lankan descent Democratic Party official who called for police dismantling left bloodied in carjacking attack : The Tribune India

In a Facebook post, the official claimed four armed men attacked her in front of her kids

Photo for representation only. iStock



PTI

Washington, September 8

A Democratic Party official of Indian and Sri Lankan descent has been attacked by unidentified gunmen in her driveway in front of her children in the US state of Minnesota.

Shivanthi Sathanandan, second vice chairwoman of the Minnesota Democrat-Farmer-Labour Party, said she suffered a broken leg, bruises, cuts and deep lacerations on her head in the attack by a group of armed men who carjacked her in the driveway of her Folwell neighbourhood home on Tuesday evening.

According to the police report, officers later found Sathanandan's vehicle abandoned and recovered it, Washington Times reported.

“Four very young men, all carrying guns, beat me violently down to the ground in front of our kids,” she said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“The young men held our neighbours up at gunpoint when they ran over and tried to help me. All in broad daylight,” she said, posting a photo of herself with blood streaking down her face.

Sathanandan went on to demand consequences, saying, “We need to get illegal guns off the street, catch these young people who are running wild creating chaos across our city and”, changing into screaming all capital letters, “hold them in custody and prosecute them. Period.”  

There are currently no details available on the suspects.

Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin said, “I am heartbroken at the news of Shivanthi's attack. It is my sincere hope that the people who assaulted Shivanthi are quickly brought to justice and face punishment commensurate with the severity of their crimes. My heart goes out to Shivanthi and her family and I hope their recovery from such a horrifying experience is as swift as possible.”          

Her account on Facebook quickly went viral, not just because of the brutality of the attack, but because of a three-year-old post showing Sathanandan was among those on the left targeting the Minneapolis Police Department after the May 2020 killing of George Floyd at the hands of an officer.

Social media users quickly pointed out the pre-and post-attack discrepancy in her views.

“You literally did everything in your power to dismantle the police. Now you're reaping what you sowed,” said the first comment on her latest Facebook post.

Another commenter said: “No one should have this happen to them, children present or otherwise. Not ever. Nevertheless, HOW COULD Sathanandan NOT SEE THIS COMING, considering the efforts of her party? If you fight for a lawless state, lawlessness happens in broad daylight.”         

Power Line editor John Hinderaker said he appreciated Sathanandan's call to prosecute the offenders in a post entitled, “A Neoconservative is a Liberal Who Has Been Mugged.”           

Hinderaker gave her credit, saying it was “nice to see that Sathanandan is now thankful to ‘the incredible Minneapolis 4th Precinct Officers'.”            

The Minneapolis 3rd Precinct headquarters was destroyed after rioters set it on fire on May 28, 2020. Three years later, the building's charred remains are still fenced off.

A city ballot measure to restructure and reduce the authority of the Minneapolis police department was soundly defeated by voters in November 2021. 

