Indian student dies in bike accident in New York

PTI

New York, May 23

In a tragic incident, an Indian student here has died after he met with a bike accident.

Shri Belem Atchyuth from Andhra Pradesh was a student at The State University of New York (SUNY) and passed away in a bike accident Wednesday evening.

“Saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Shri Belem Atchyuth, a student at SUNY who met with a bike accident and passed away yesterday evening,” the Consulate General of India said in a post on X.

Saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Shri Belem Atchyuth, a student at SUNY who met with a bike accident and passed away yesterday evening; our deepest condolences to the family; @IndiainNewYork is in touch with the bereaved family & local agencies to extend all… — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) May 23, 2024

Expressing “deepest condolences” to his family, the Consulate said they are in touch with the “bereaved family & local agencies to extend all assistance including sending the mortal remains back to India”.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Andhra Pradesh #New York