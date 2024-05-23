Indian student dies in bike accident in New York

New York, May 23
In a tragic incident, an Indian student here has died after he met with a bike accident.
Shri Belem Atchyuth from Andhra Pradesh was a student at The State University of New York (SUNY) and passed away in a bike accident Wednesday evening.
“Saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Shri Belem Atchyuth, a student at SUNY who met with a bike accident and passed away yesterday evening,” the Consulate General of India said in a post on X.
Saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Shri Belem Atchyuth, a student at SUNY who met with a bike accident and passed away yesterday evening; our deepest condolences to the family; @IndiainNewYork is in touch with the bereaved family & local agencies to extend all…— India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) May 23, 2024
Expressing “deepest condolences” to his family, the Consulate said they are in touch with the “bereaved family & local agencies to extend all assistance including sending the mortal remains back to India”.
