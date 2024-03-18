 Indian student dies in US, initial probe rules out foul play : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • Indian student dies in US, initial probe rules out foul play

Indian student dies in US, initial probe rules out foul play

20-year-old Abhijeeth Paruchuru's last rites have already been performed in his hometown Tenali in Andhra Pradesh

Indian student dies in US, initial probe rules out foul play

Paruchuru's parents are based in Connecticut and are in direct touch with detectives. Reuters



PTI

New York, March 18

In yet another tragic incident, an Indian student died in Boston and initial investigation has ruled out any foul play, officials said on Monday.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of Mr. Abhijeeth Paruchuru, an Indian student in Boston,” the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X.

Paruchuru's parents are based in Connecticut and are in direct touch with detectives. Initial investigations rule out foul play, the consulate said.

The consulate said it “rendered assistance in documentation and transportation of his mortal remains to India” and it remains in touch with local authorities as well as the Indian-American community in the matter.

According to sources, 20-year-old Paruchuru's last rites have already been performed in his hometown Tenali in Andhra Pradesh. US-based nonprofit organisation TEAM Aid had helped to bring his mortal remains to India.

Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least half a dozen deaths of Indian and Indian-origin students in the US. The alarming rise in the number of attacks has caused concern among the community.

In March, Amarnath Ghosh, a 34-year-old trained classical dancer from India and a student of Washington University, was shot dead in St Louis, Missouri. Kuchipudi and Bharatnatyam dancer Ghosh migrated to the US from West Bengal last year “to follow his dancing dreams”. He was shot several times near the border of St Louis' Academy and Central West End neighbourhoods. He died on the spot.

Sameer Kamath, a 23-year-old Indian-American student at Purdue University, was found dead in a nature preserve in Indiana on February 5.

On February 2, Vivek Taneja, a 41-year-old Indian-origin IT executive, suffered life-threatening injuries during an assault outside a restaurant in Washington, making it the seventh death of an Indian or Indian-American in recent months in the US.

A week before that, Syed Mazahir Ali, an Indian student was attacked by robbers in Chicago.

Earlier, 25-year-old Indian student Vivek Saini was fatally attacked in Georgia State's Lithonia city by a homeless drug addict.

In January, 19-year-old Shreyas Reddy Beniger, a student at the Lindner School of Business in Ohio State, was found dead. However, local authorities had ruled out foul play.

Another Indian student, identified as Neel Acharya at Purdue University, Indiana, was confirmed dead days after being reported missing on January 28.

Akul B Dhawan, an 18-year-old at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, was found dead last month with signs of hypothermia.

The series of attacks on Indians and Indian-origin persons/students had prompted the officials of the Indian Embassy in Washington and its consulates at various places to hold a virtual interaction with Indian students from across the US, discussing various aspects of student well-being and ways to stay connected with the larger diaspora.

About 150 Indian Student Association office-bearers and students from 90 US universities participated in the interaction led by Charge d'Affaires, Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan.

It was also attended by the Consul Generals of India in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, New York, San Francisco and Seattle. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Andhra Pradesh #New York


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in 6 states, West Bengal DGP

2
Punjab

Amritsar likely to have US consulate: Ex-ambassador

3
India

Disclose all ‘conceivable’ details of electoral bonds, Supreme Court orders SBI

4
Trending

Dara Singh’s son Vindu recalls his interfaith marriage with ex-wife and Tabu’s sister, Farah Naaz and the advice by his father

5
Himachal

Supreme Court refuses to stay Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker order disqualifying rebel Congress MLAs

6
Punjab

Supreme Court issues notice to Punjab on Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s petition against special court order

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

8
Punjab

Day after he killed CIA constable, gangster Rana Mansoorpuria dies in police encounter in Punjab’s Mukerian

9
India

Major beneficiaries of electoral bonds haven’t named donors: EC data

10
Punjab

Cop killed as gangster attacks raiding CIA team in Mukerian

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

NDA’s seat-sharing in Bihar: BJP to contest 17 Lok Sabha seats, JD(U) 16, LJP (Ram Vilas) 5

NDA announces Bihar seat-sharing pact: BJP to contest 17, JD(U) 16, Chirag's LJP 5

2 other NDA allies -- Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Upend...

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in six states, West Bengal DGP

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in 6 states, West Bengal DGP

EC had directed all state governments to transfer officers c...

On Election Commission’s instructions, West Bengal government appoints Vivek Sahay as new DGP

On Election Commission’s instructions, West Bengal government appoints Vivek Sahay as new DGP

The Election Commission had asked the state to remove the DG...

Criminal Sukhwinder who had killed constable dies in police encounter in Punjab’s Mukerian

Day after he killed CIA constable, gangster Rana Mansoorpuria dies in police encounter in Punjab’s Mukerian

Police were looking for him after Sunday’s incident

Supreme Court issues notice to Punjab on Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s petition against special court order

Supreme Court issues notice to Punjab on Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s petition against special court order

The order directed further probe into his alleged role in a ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Amritsar likely to have US consulate: Ex-ambassador

Panthic gathering at Amritsar Heritage Street demands shifting of Dibrugarh jail detainees

Customs seize 2 gold bars worth Rs 31.6 lakh at Amritsar airport

Admn prepared for smooth conduct of polls: Tarn Taran DC

Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Protesting corona warrior consumes poison in front of police in Kharar

Protesting corona warrior consumes poison in front of police in Kharar

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

The Tribune Lifestyle Awards 2024 recognise tricity’s entrepreneurs

Chandigarh: BJP launches ‘My Booth is Strongest’ campaign

Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in money laundering case

ED raids 10 locations in Delhi-NCR in fake cancer drugs case

2 found dead with stab wounds in Delhi

Male voters dominate Capital electorate

Criminal Sukhwinder who had killed constable dies in police encounter in Punjab’s Mukerian

Day after he killed CIA constable, gangster Rana Mansoorpuria dies in police encounter in Punjab’s Mukerian

PM Modi lauds performance of Punjab’s 15-year-old badminton player Tanvi Sharma

Punjab Police constable shot dead in raid operation, cremated at native village

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Over 15.90 lakh voters to exercise their franchise in Hoshiarpur constituency

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Take approval for political ads on electronic, social media, parties told

Special camps: Police dispose of 2,752 complaints

Day after FIR against MP, residents again oppose carcass plant

Open House What needs to be done to check major sewerage-related lapses on part of civic authorities?

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib Administration takes steps to ensure fair poll

National workshop concludes at Punjabi University

Biker killed