Indian student drowns while swimming in Canada’s Silver Falls

Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), July 5
A 23-year-old student hailing from Andhra Pradesh drowned while swimming in Silver Falls in Canada, said a family member on Wednesday.
Polukonda Lenin Naga Kumar (23) of Chintaguntapalem near Machilipatnam, lived in Thunder Bay in Ontario. He went for swimming to Silver Falls with his three roommates and drowned around 1 am on Tuesday according to Indian time.
"Silver Falls is about 40 km from where he lives. One of his roommates said that he managed to come out safely but my nephew could not come out of the water as it was deep there," Naga Kumar's uncle Nutan Kumar told PTI today.
According to Kumar, his nephew went to Canada in August, 2021, to study MS in the University of Lakehead. He completed his studies and was searching for a job now. For the time being, Naga Kumar was working part time as a supervisor at a restaurant, he said.
Meanwhile, Machilipatnam Lok Sabha member V Balashowry wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting him to facilitate the return of the student's mortal remains to India. “Kindly instruct the Indian Embassy in Canada and ask them to make necessary arrangements for transportation of his body to India,” wrote Balashowry, furnishing Naga Kumar's details.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ajit Pawar moves Election Commission staking claim to NCP, party symbol; Sharad camp’s Jayant Patil files caveat
Action will be taken by the poll panel as per the extant leg...
Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting
His camp needs support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disquali...
Will Maharashtra ‘Pawar’ play affect opposition unity against BJP?
Opposition leaders say Maharashtra ‘Op Lotus’ has only ‘stre...
MP urination Case: Home of accused razed, kin claim action being taken over old video circulated as elections close
Accused was apprehended after a video went viral on Tuesday ...
Former India pacer Praveen Kumar and his son survive car crash in UP's Meerut
The mishap brings back memories of Rishabh Pant’s horrific c...