Indian PhD student stabbed multiple times in Australia; India demands strict action against perpetrators

PTI

Sydney, October 14

A 28-year-old Indian PhD student in Australia has been stabbed multiple times in the face, chest and abdomen by a man he had never met before, prompting India to demand strict action against the perpetrators.

The incident took place on October 6, as Shubham Garg walked along the Pacific Highway, Sydney, New South Wales Police Force said in a statement.

Police have arrested Daniel Norwood and the 27-year-old suspect is charged with attempted murder after Garg, allegedly suffered multiple stab wounds to the face, chest and abdomen, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

Garg suffered multiple stab wounds to his face, chest, and abdomen. He sought assistance from a nearby house before being taken to Royal North Shore Hospital. The man underwent surgery and remains there in a serious but stable condition, the NSW Police Force statement said.

Garg was approached by an unknown man near the Pacific Highway Lane on Thursday. The unknown man allegedly threatened him while demanding cash, media reports said.

The man refused and was allegedly stabbed a number of times in the abdomen before the assailant fled, the reports said.

Following extensive inquiries by detectives, a search warrant was executed on a home on the Pacific Highway at Greenwich at about 3.40 pm on Sunday.

Norwood was arrested at the scene and was taken to Chatswood Police Station, where he was charged with one count of attempted murder after the alleged stabbing, the statement said.

A number of items were seized from the home and have been taken for forensic examination, it said.

He was refused bail and appeared at Hornsby Local Court on Monday and will remain in custody with the next court appearance.

The Police Media Unit advised the following to In The Cove, “We can confirm the men are not believed to have known each other before the incident.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi on Friday said that the High Commission in Canberra is in touch with the local authorities over the incident and expects action to be taken against the perpetrators.

The Indian High Commission in Canberra and the consulate in Sydney are in close touch with the local authorities and a suspect is in custody.

“It is a sad incident. He (Garg) is in a hospital and treatment is being done,” Bagchi said.

Garg’s father Ramniwas Garg on Friday expressed concern over the racial attack on his son and has demanded a strict punishment to the culprit.

The family has also requested for an urgent visa for one of its members to look after Garg in Australia. PTI

Meanwhile the family has sought immediate government assistance in this matter.

My brother Shubham Garg, 28,from UP, was brutually attacked in Sydney, Australia 11 times with knife and he is in critical condition.We seek your immediate help in this matter and emergency visa to family member to look after him.@PMOIndia @myogiadityanath @DrSJaishankar — Kavya Garg (@KGARG1205) October 12, 2022

Update!! My brother is going through multiple operations and doctor said that infection is spreading in body. Requesting @narendramodi for urgent help on this matter. — Kavya Garg (@KGARG1205) October 13, 2022

