Join Whatsapp Channel

Indian student was on video call with family moments before drowning in Russia

The Pinjari family faced a devastating turn of events as siblings Jishan and Jia were swept away with two others by a strong wave in the Volkhov river

Indian student was on video call with family moments before drowning in Russia

In a heart-wrenching moment, captured on video as Jishan made a call to his family, the family witnessed the siblings being swept away by a powerful wave despite desperate pleas for them to exit the water. Photo for representation: iStock



PTI

Jalgaon (Maharashtra), June 7

The Pinjari family faced a devastating turn of events as siblings Jishan and Jia were swept away with two others by a strong wave in the Volkhov river in Russia.

Both medical students at Novgorod State University, the pair had ventured out for a leisurely stroll with friends Harshal Anantrao Desale, Malik Gulamgous Mohammad Yakub and Nisha Bhupesh Sonawane.

In a heart-wrenching moment, captured on video as Jishan made a call to his family, the family witnessed the siblings being swept away by a powerful wave despite desperate pleas for them to exit the water.

Sonawane, who survived, is currently under the care of Russian medical professionals.

A family member shared with local media, “When they entered the Volkhov river, Jishan made a video call to his family. His father and other family members were pleading with Jishan and others to come out of the river waters when a strong wave swept them away.”

The Pinjari family now grapples with the aftermath of this tragic incident, highlighting the dangers that can unexpectedly arise in seemingly peaceful settings.

Jalgaon district collector Ayush Prasad said that efforts are underway to repatriate the bodies of the deceased students back to India.

Jishan and Jia were siblings from Amalner in Jalgaon district, while Harshal Desale hailed from Bhadgaon, also in Jalgaon district.

The university has reached out to the Indian envoy in Russia to express their condolences over the tragic loss.

The students had been enjoying a leisurely walk near the city’s beach along the Volkhov river during their study-free time when the accident occurred.

The Consulate General of India in St Petersburg has confirmed that the students, aged between 18 and 20, were pursuing medical education at the university.

“In the incident, a fifth Indian student was saved from drowning and is presently receiving medical attention,” an official statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

It said the consulate in St Petersburg remains in contact with the university and local authorities and is providing all possible assistance.

“Local emergency services have so far recovered two dead bodies from the Volkhov river. We offer our condolences to the families. The search for the remaining two missing students continues. The five students involved in the accident belong to the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra,” it said.

The consulate is coordinating with local authorities for the repatriation of the mortal remains and continues to be in contact with the families and the district administration in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. 

