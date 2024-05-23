 Indian students begin turning away from UK universities for Master’s courses : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • Indian students begin turning away from UK universities for Master’s courses

Indian students begin turning away from UK universities for Master’s courses

There was a 16 per cent drop in Indian student applicants over the year ending December 2023 in an overall 10 per cent fall in net migration compared to 2022

Indian students begin turning away from UK universities for Master’s courses

The fall in numbers follows a visa clampdown on students being able to bring their family dependents, spouses or children, from earlier this year.



PTI

London, May 23

Indian students choosing the UK as their higher education destination have started registering a fall, with over 21,000 fewer Master's degree applicants than the previous year being registered in official statistics released in London on Thursday.

According to UK Home Office data based on the Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures, there was a 16 per cent drop in Indian student applicants over the year ending December 2023 in an overall 10 per cent fall in net migration compared to 2022.

While the figures will come as a welcome sign for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who has made curbing migration one of his key planks for a general election now set for July 4, the student visa figures will worry universities who rely on overseas student fees.

“There were 116,455 sponsored study visa grants to main applicants that are Indian nationals in the year ending March 2024, (26 per cent of the total), 21,717 fewer than the previous year,” the Home Office analysis reads.

“The majority (94,149, or 81 per cent) of Indian students come to the UK to study at Master's level, and the recent decrease in Indian students was driven by 21,800 fewer Indian nationals coming to study at Master's level,” it notes.

The fall in numbers follows a visa clampdown on students being able to bring their family dependents, spouses or children, from earlier this year. It comes at a time when university vice-chancellors and diaspora groups are lobbying the government not to safeguard the country's post-study work visa offer under the Graduate Route scheme.

In the year to March 2024, Indian nationals represented the largest group of students granted visas on this route (64,372), representing almost half (46 per cent) of the grants.

This reaffirms previous statistics around this scheme, which offers a chance to gain work experience at the end of a degree and is seen as crucial to Indians choosing their higher education destination.

Thursday's data also revealed data under the new India Young Professionals Scheme, which has a quota of 3,000 visas for young people annually and saw 2,105 grants to Indian nationals up to March this year.

According to the ONS, almost half of those immigrating to the UK for work-related reasons came from India or Nigeria, most commonly in the Health and Social Care sector, and Indians continued to top the tally of Skilled Worker visa grants.

The top five nationalities outside the European Union (EU) for long-term immigration flows into the UK in the year ending December 2023 were Indian (250,000), Nigerian (141,000), Chinese (90,000), Pakistani (83,000) and Zimbabwean (36,000). Overall, the ONS data estimates about 1.22 million people came to the UK in 2023 and around 532,000 have left.

The ONS said: “Long-term net migration (the number of people immigrating minus the number emigrating) was provisionally estimated to be 685,000 in the year ending (YE) December 2023, compared with our updated estimate of 764,000 for the YE December 2022; while it is too early to say if this is the start of a new downward trend, emigration increased in 2023, while new Home Office data show visa applications have fallen in recent months.” 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #London


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents barge into power substation over frequent unscheduled cuts

2
Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Barjinder Hamdard, IAS officer Bublani, 24 others in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case

3
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

4
Patiala

'They neither have leader nor intent', PM Modi targets INDIA bloc at poll rally in Punjab's Patiala

5
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh skips PM Modi's rally on home turf; is unwell and resting at Delhi home

6
Patiala

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

7
Punjab

‘Star-studded’ election campaign dazzles voters in Punjab's Faridkot

8
Chandigarh

Proposed shorter route to Chandigarh International Airport not ‘viable’, says Punjab

9
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Barjinder Singh Hamdard, 25 others over ‘fund misuse’

10
Punjab

Election Commission appoints Nilabh Kishore as Ludhiana police commissioner, Rahul S as Jalandhar police commissioner

Don't Miss

View All
Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

Top News

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers gather at Shambhu, Khanauri borders; to begin march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala at 10 am

'They neither have leader nor intent', PM Modi targets INDIA bloc at poll rally in Punjab's Patiala

Targets Bhagwant Mann, says he is 'kagzi CM' who is always b...

MEA processing Karnataka government’s request to cancel Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport

MEA processing Karnataka government’s request to cancel Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport

Official sources say the MEA has begun the process to revoke...

Supreme Court stays Himachal Pradesh High Court order to refund water cess levied on hydropower companies in state

Supreme Court stays Himachal Pradesh High Court order to refund water cess levied on hydropower companies in state

The order comes as big relief to Himachal Government which i...

Police question grandfather of minor accused in Pune Porsche car crash case

Police question grandfather of minor accused in Pune Porsche car crash case

The boy's grandfather is summoned by the police in connectio...

Mercury soars to 48.8 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan, 5 die of suspected heat stroke

Mercury soars to 48.8 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan, 5 die of suspected heat stroke

The mercury soars to 48.8 degrees Celsius in Barmer, the hig...


Cities

View All

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Civil Aviation Minister, AAI urged to improve facilities at Amritsar airport

Report all chartered flights arriving at airport to election officials, AAI told

BJP won’t be able to open their account in Punjab: Sachin Pilot

Employment, emigration major poll issues

As Punjab breaks peak power demand, midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents’ barge into substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts

Midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents barge into power substation over frequent unscheduled cuts

Rahul Gandhi climbs a tempo-trailer, leads discussion on employment and income with youngsters

Panchkula: System aligned against lower classes, says Rahul Gandhi

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari ramps up padyatra, shifts focus to colonies

Why no word on Metro for Chandigarh, asks Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Lady Shri Ram, Hansraj, Ramjas and other Delhi colleges receive bomb threat e-mails

Lady Shri Ram, Hansraj, Ramjas and other Delhi colleges receive bomb threat e-mails

Won't resign because it will set precedent, give BJP free hand to target opposition CMs: Arvind Kejriwal

Your fight is with me, why are you targeting my old, ailing parents: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Delhi Police defer questioning of Arvind Kejriwal’s parents in Maliwal ‘assault’ case, say sources

North Block bomb hoax: Delhi Police writes to Google, seeks IP address details

Homeless after demolition drive, Latifpura residents to boycott poll

Jalandhar: Homeless after demolition drive, Latifpura residents to boycott poll

Jalandhar: Want jobs for our sons, say women at Congress rallies

PM’s Modi Jalandhar rally: Farmers to hold ‘black flag march’

Ahead of PM’s visit, Jalandhar police announce traffic diversions

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma transferred to non-election duties

239 held with drugs, weapons, cash since poll code imposition

239 held with drugs, weapons, cash since poll code imposition

Wagah border will be opened for trade in year if BJP forms govt: Bittu

Preeti Sapru lauds Modi-led govt for its welfare schemes

Congress candidate from Ludhiana Amrinder Singh Raja Warring assures substantial reforms in agriculture sector

AAP candidate’s wife seeks votes in Sahnewal, blames Congress, SAD for neglecting Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder to skip PM Modi's rally in home turf Patiala as farmers begin their protest march to venue

Capt Amarinder Singh skips PM Modi's rally on home turf; is unwell and resting at Delhi home

Capt Amarinder Singh’s letter to Modi: 'Sad I am not there to receive you myself; assure you we will give you the seat'

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

'They neither have leader nor intent', PM Modi targets INDIA bloc at poll rally in Punjab's Patiala

Over 1 lakh people expected at Prime Minister’s rally in Patiala