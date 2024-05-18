Indian students in Kyrgyzstan asked to stay indoors after mob attacks on Pakistani students in hostel

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 18

India on Saturday urged its citizens in Kyrgyzstan to stay indoors after several Pakistani students were injured in mob violence in their hostel.

Thousands of Indian and Pakistani medical students attacked by locals in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in the early hours of Saturday, with hundreds reported injured. pic.twitter.com/rqW7dcIY3l — World Times (@WorldTimesWT) May 18, 2024

"We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue. Our 24×7 contact number is 0555710041," the Indian Consulate said on X (formerly Twitter).

Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. Situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy. https://t.co/xjwjFotfeR — Dr. S. Jaishankar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrSJaishankar) May 18, 2024

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said: “Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. Situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy."

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed concern over the attacks and said that he has directed Pakistan's Ambassador to provide all necessary assistance.

Deeply concerned over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. I have directed Pakistan's Ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance. My office is also in touch with the Embassy and constantly monitoring the situation. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 18, 2024

