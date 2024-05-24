 Indian woman charged with stabbing six-year-old boy at Singapore childcare centre : The Tribune India

  • Diaspora
  • Indian woman charged with stabbing six-year-old boy at Singapore childcare centre

Indian woman charged with stabbing six-year-old boy at Singapore childcare centre

If convicted of ill-treating a child under her care, she could be jailed for up to eight years, fined up to SGD 8,000, or both

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Singapore, May 24

An Indian woman in Singapore was charged with stabbing a six-year-old boy repeatedly with a pen at a childcare centre here in 2022, leaving marks on his face and scalp.

The 43-year-old woman was handed one count of ill-treating a child under her care under the Children and Young Persons Act.

The court issued a wide-ranging gag order that forbids publication of the victim’s identity, the accused’s identity as well as the location of the incident, according to a Channel News Asia report.

According to the charge sheet, the woman is an Indian national and a Singapore permanent resident, the report said.

The boy was in her care on November 16, 2022, at the childcare centre when she allegedly stabbed his head several times with a pen.

As a result, the boy suffered a 1-cm-long abrasion on his scalp, a 2-cm-long abrasion over his eyebrow ridge, and a 1.5-cm-long abrasion over his scalp.

The woman indicated that she would be pleading guilty.

She was offered bail of SGD 15,000, and her case will be heard again in June.

If convicted of ill-treating a child under her care, she could be jailed for up to eight years, fined up to SGD 8,000, or both.

