 India’s consulate identifies Indian couple killed in accident during police chase in Canada : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • India’s consulate identifies Indian couple killed in accident during police chase in Canada

India’s consulate identifies Indian couple killed in accident during police chase in Canada

38-year-old male passenger from the cargo van is also taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries

India’s consulate identifies Indian couple killed in accident during police chase in Canada

Video grabs, courtesy: @401_da_sarpanch



PTI

Toronto, May 3

The Indian diplomatic mission here has identified the Indian couple who died in a crash with their grandchild during a multi-vehicle collision when Canadian police pursued a liquor store robbery suspect driving the wrong way earlier this week.

‘Heartfelt condolences on tragic loss of Indian nationals Mr. Manivannan, Mrs. Mahalakshmi and their grandchild in the Highway 401 collision,’ the Consulate General of India in Toronto posted on X on Friday.

The consulate general ‘met the bereaved family at the hospital & assured all possible assistance. We are in touch with Canadian authorities’, the post said.

The couple, probably from Tamil Nadu, was on a visit to Canada. The couple’s three-month-old grandson also died in the collision. Highway 401 was closed for several hours after the incident on Monday, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old robbery suspect was also killed in the collision, which involved at least six vehicles, CBC News earlier reported.

All four people were pronounced dead at the scene on Highway 401 in Whitby, about 50 km east of Toronto.

The SIU had earlier said that two of the victims, a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, were visiting from India. However, it had not released the names of the victims.

The agency said that the parents of the infant, his 33-year-old father and 27-year-old mother, were travelling in the same vehicle and were taken to hospital.

The mother’s injuries are serious, the SIU said.

Officials have said the deadly car chase started with a liquor store robbery in Bowmanville and ended around 20 minutes later after the suspect in a cargo van led Durham police on a high-speed chase against opposing traffic on Highway 401.

A 38-year-old male passenger from the cargo van was also taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #Toronto


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing

2
India

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

3
Jalandhar

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

4
Diaspora

What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

5
India

Canadian Police make arrests in Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

6
Diaspora

Canadian Police release photos of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar’s killers; say more involved in case

7
Comment

Middle class facing a massive squeeze

8
Punjab

NSA no hurdle, but contesting may not be easy for Amritpal Singh

9
Diaspora

Canadian Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh alleges India hand in Nijjar killing despite police not giving any such proof

10
Trending

‘Win Raebareli before challenging for top’: Russian chess great Kasparov's cryptic post on Rahul Gandhi sets social media on fire

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Security vehicle fired upon in J-K's Poonch; reinforcements rushed

5 soldiers injured after terrorists attack security vehicles, including one of IAF, in J-K's Poonch

Reinforcements from army and police have been rushed; massiv...

Karnataka sex scandal: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT in kidnapping case

Karnataka sex scandal: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT in kidnapping case

The former minister was picked up from his father and JD(S) ...

Lok Sabha election: Will Prajwal Revanna controversy affect BJP prospects in Karnataka

Lok Sabha election: Will Prajwal Revanna controversy affect BJP prospects in Karnataka

The BJP leadership is ‘worried to some extent’, say sources;...

Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing?

Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing

Karan Brar belongs to Kotkapura and his father Mandeep Singh...

What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Nijjar?

What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Nijjar was killed in the province of British Columbia in Jun...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Rural Police nab two drug peddlers with 3 kg heroin, 1 kg ICE

Amritsar Rural Police nab two drug peddlers with 3 kg heroin, 1 kg ICE

Amritsar residents to get water supply, sewerage bills through SMS

Immigration officials nab Kurukshetra man wanted by Delhi cops at Amritsar airport

Tarn Taran: Man found dead; kin allege murder, police say he was electrocuted

Akali Dal's Virsa Singh Valtoha invites Team Amritpal for open debate

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on removal of protestors from Chandigarh-Mohali road

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to remove protesters from Chandigarh-Mohali road

Will make up for ‘BJP’s 10 lost years’, Manish Tewari gives assurance to Chandigarh residents

BTech graduate among 2 peddlers arrested by Chandigarh police with 774 grams of heroin

Arrest of serial rapist, killer: Never lost hope, prayers answered, say victim’s father

College student held with illegal weapon in Mohali

Delhi Police, NSG conduct mock drills at IGI Airport, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, school

Delhi Police, NSG conduct mock drills at IGI Airport, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, school

Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely, 4 others join BJP

Lok Sabha election: AAP campaign song gets Election Commission approval after modifications

Snake venom case: ED files money-laundering case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav, others

Delhi High Court grants 3 more months to trial court to conclude Haryana judicial paper leak case

LPU-Phagwara student from Noida sustains serious bullet injuries in attack by rival group on university

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

Hoshiarpur: Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Haryana student jumps to death at LPU hostel

Know your candidates fielded from Jalandhar constituency

Jalandhar: 5 of snatchers’ gang land in police net

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

Common admission portal total failure, says aided colleges’ body

Tragedy averted as truck overturns at flyover

Thieves strike at six shops in Khanna, Machhiwara

20 booked for robbing farmer of wheat-laden tractor-trailer

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans

Commission agents protest slow lifting of procured wheat

First stage of EVM randomisation done at Fatehgarh Sahib