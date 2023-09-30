India’s envoy to UK should not have been stopped from entering gurdwara, say Manjinder Sirsa, SGPC general secretary Grewal

ANI

New Delhi, September 30

BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa has condemned the incident where Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami was allegedly stopped from entering a gurdwara in Scotland.

“I strongly condemn this. Anyone from any religion or community can come here (gurdwara),” Sirsa told ANI.

“Ours is not a religion that believes in violence; instead we are among those who are saviours of humanity. Sikhs are the saviours. PM Modi has praised the work of our community,” the BJP leader said.

Sirsa said anyone from any religion or community could visit a gurdwara and India is the safest place for Sikhs.

The SGPC also condemned the incident. Its general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said the envoy should not have been stopped from entering the gurdwara as the gurdwara is for every religion.

