 International students in Canada will be allowed to work only 24 hours a week from September : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • International students in Canada will be allowed to work only 24 hours a week from September

International students in Canada will be allowed to work only 24 hours a week from September

The temporary policy allowing students to work more than 20 hours per week off campus will come to an end today

International students in Canada will be allowed to work only 24 hours a week from September

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Ottawa, April 30

International students, including those from India, in Canada, will be able to work off-campus for only up to 24 hours per week starting in September, according to a new rule that will come into effect from Tuesday.

“The temporary policy allowing students to work more than 20 hours per week off campus will come to an end on April 30, 2024, and it will not be extended,” Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, said in a press release issued on Monday.

“This fall, we intend to change the number of hours students may work off campus per week to 24 hours,” he said as the Canadian government clamps down on a surge in international student enrolments across the country.

The Liberal Party-led government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau temporarily waived the 20-hour cap on work hours for international students during the Covid-19 pandemic in a bid to ease labour shortages facing the country. That waiver expires on Tuesday, CTV News reported.

Canada is one of the most sought-after destinations for Indian students. According to a 2022 report of the Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE), there were 3,19,130 Indian students in Canada. In both colleges and universities based in Canada, Indians hold the majority of seats among international students.

Miller said students who come to Canada must be here to study. As such, allowing students to work up to 24 hours per week will ensure they focus primarily on their studies, while having the option to work, if necessary.

“Working off campus helps international students gain work experience and offset some of their expenses. As international students arrive in Canada, we want them to be prepared for life here and have the support they need to succeed. However, first and foremost, people coming to Canada as students must be here to study, not work. We will continue working to protect the integrity of our student programme,” he said.

Recent studies conducted in the US and Canada have shown that there is a considerable decline in academic performance for students working more than 28 hours per week, and that working more than 24 hours per week increases the chances that a student will drop out of their programme, the press release underlined.

Most countries that welcome international students set limits on the number of hours they may work while they study. Australia recently changed its policy to allow a student to work 48 hours every 2 weeks. In the US, students must meet additional criteria before being permitted to work off campus at all, the release noted.

In December 2023, the Canadian government raised the cost-of-living threshold that students must meet to be approved for a study permit so they are financially prepared for life in Canada and are not as dependent on working.

International students who begin a college programme delivered through a public-private curriculum licensing arrangement on or after May 15, 2024, will not be eligible for a post-graduation work permit when they graduate.

Those who already started this type of programme prior to May 15, 2024, will still be able to access a post-graduation work permit, provided they meet all other criteria, the release said.

According to a cbc.ca report, the new work limit comes as the federal government clamps down on a surge in international student enrolments across Canada.

Critics have warned that allowing international students to work full-time could turn a study permit into an unofficial work visa, which would undermine its purpose, it said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

India summons Canadian deputy envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at event attended by PM Justin Trudeau

2
Delhi

No CM can remain absent for long, it’s against national interest: Delhi High Court on Arvind Kejriwal

3
Punjab

US report ‘identifies’ RAW official in plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

4
Punjab

Delhi summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at Justin Trudeau's event

5
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand suspends licences of 14 products made by Ramdev's pharmaceutical companies

6
Punjab

Raja Warring’s wife Amrita sparks row with Congress’s hand symbol remarks

7
Haryana

Lok Sabha election: JJP releases 2nd list of candidates for Haryana; fields Kiran Punia from Ambala, Ravinder Sangwan Rohtak

8
India

4 years after standoff with China, Indian Army shares LAC pics

9
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

10
India

Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case

Don't Miss

View All
Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Top News

JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls

JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls

The government has constituted a Special Investigation Team ...

Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case

Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case

The report, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in c...

Patanjali advertisement case: Supreme Court pulls up Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for inaction

Patanjali advertisement case: Supreme Court pulls up Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for inaction

The Bench observed it appeared that licensing authority got ...

Encounter breaks out between Naxalites and security personnel in Chhattisgarh

7 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

An AK-47 rifle and cache of other weapons and explosives wer...

International students in Canada will be allowed to work only 24 hours a week from September

International students in Canada will be allowed to work only 24 hours a week from September

The temporary policy allowing students to work more than 20 ...


Cities

View All

Ensure timely lifting of procured wheat: Official

Ensure timely lifting of procured wheat: Official

Commuters suffer as road repair work stalled in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Two die in mishap as tractor hits bike

Light, sound show at Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s palace needs efforts to sustain

Amritsar: EPFO launches new scheme to resolve employee grievances

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Bathinda: Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

Chandigarh prepares 100-day action plan for development works

Chandigarh prepares 100-day action plan for development works

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders of Chandigarh Congress to meet today

Chandigarh constable booked for ‘thrashing’ hotel owner

Day’s temperature in Chandigarh falls 6.9 degrees

Chandigarh: Rs 18L relief given to accident victim’s parents

Arvind Kejriwal’s health is fine, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting AAP supremo in Tihar jail

Arvind Kejriwal’s health is fine, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting AAP supremo in Tihar jail

Congress appoints Devender Yadav as interim chief of Delhi unit

Delhi hospital in Shahdara receives bomb threat email, probe on

Excise 'scam': After questions on Arvind Kejriwal’s non-appearance before ED, Supreme Court to resume hearing on his plea today

Congress trying to give OBC quota to minorities: BJP

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

Kapurthala DC reviews poll preparedness

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi seeks voters’ response on Google form

Rana Gurjeet Singh’s hopes of getting ticket dashed

Shahkot: Shops, eateries join hands with admn to increase voter turnout

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

Ludhiana: First randomisation of EVMs conducted in presence of political party representatives

Ludhiana district excels in voter awareness, literacy in Punjab, bags 2nd spot in SVEEP

Questions arose as Ludhiana MC auctions NHAI’s Elevated Road pillars for ads sans nod

One of 2 occupants’ body recovered

national yogasana training programme kicks off

National yogasana training programme kicks off at NIS, Patiala

Woman, help booked for ‘murder’ of man

Patiala: Shakespeare Festival captivates audience

DC directs officials to speed up lifting of procured grain from Sirhind market

Senior citizens concerned over road blockade, noise pollution