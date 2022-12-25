Joe Biden names Richard Verma to top State Dept post

New Delhi, December 24
US President Joe Biden has nominated Indian-American lawyer-diplomat Richard Verma to a top diplomatic position in the State Department.
Biden announced his intent to nominate the former US Ambassador to India Richard Verma to be Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources. If confirmed by the US Senate, he would be the highest ranking Indian-American in the State Department.
Besides having served as the US Ambassador to India for three years till January 20, 2017, Verma was Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs during the Obama era.
