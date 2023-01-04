Kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga shot dead in Philippines

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 4

Fourty three-year-old Kabaddi coach from Punjab’s Moga was shot dead in Manila, Philippines.

Residents of Moga district’s Pakharwad village said that Gurpreet Singh Gindru had gone to Philippines around four years back to earn a living.

The report says Gindru was allegedly shot in the head by unidentified assailants. They allegedly barged into his home, after he returned from work and shot him dead.

Gindru had earlier migrated to Canada while his wife and son were living in Philippines. However, he moved back to Manila a few years ago.

His parents and brothers live in Moga’s Pakharwad village.

The attackers had not been identified, nor has the reason been found out why Kabaddi coach Gurpreet was shot dead by the assailants, as per a statement issued by the Manila police to the local media.