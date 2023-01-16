Kabaddi player dies of cardiac arrest in Canada

Kulwinder Sandhu
Moga, January 16
Renowned kabaddi player Amarpreet Singh Amri died of cardiac arrest at Surrey in Canada on Monday.
He hailed from Patto Hira Singh village of Nihal Singh Wala sub-division of Moga district.
Twenty-eight-year-old Amri went to Canada to get married there in December last year.
Amri was a known kabaddi raider in the area. His sudden death weeks after his marriage has shocked the sports fraternity.
His family is yet to comment on whether his body would be brought to his native village for cremation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ping-pong over MoP: Govt proposes panel to shortlist names for judges’ appointment
The ‘search-cum-evaluation committee’ would only shortlist a...
Ganga Vilas Cruise gets stuck on third day of its journey in Bihar’s Chhapra due to ‘shallow water’
Chhapra's CO Satendra Singh who is a part of the arrangement...
Default bail granted to accused can be cancelled if strong case is made out on charge sheet submission: Supreme Court
A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar says mere filin...
Co-pilot in Nepal plane crash lost her pilot husband in a similar plane crash 16 years ago
She got her pilot training with the money she got from the i...
4 Indian passengers on Nepal plane had made video a minute before it crashed
Sonu Jaiswal from Uttar Pradesh had gone to pay obeisance to...