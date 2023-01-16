Kabaddi player dies of cardiac arrest in Canada

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, January 16

Renowned kabaddi player Amarpreet Singh Amri died of cardiac arrest at Surrey in Canada on Monday.

He hailed from Patto Hira Singh village of Nihal Singh Wala sub-division of Moga district.

Twenty-eight-year-old Amri went to Canada to get married there in December last year.

Amri was a known kabaddi raider in the area. His sudden death weeks after his marriage has shocked the sports fraternity.

His family is yet to comment on whether his body would be brought to his native village for cremation.