Kabaddi tournament Derby: 2 gangs clash ‘using swords’ in UK; terrified spectators run for life in panic, 3 hurt

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 21

A clash between two opposing gangs broke out reportedly at Derby Kabaddi Tournament in the UK on Sunday. Three people were injured.

The incident took place at the Derby Kabaddi grounds on Elvaston Lane, Alvaston, at around 4pm on Sunday.

As the kabaddi tournament was under way, a video showed a brawl allegedly involving guns and swords.

A terrifying video showed hundreds of people trying to flee the scene as they frantically tried to leave the site of the event in their cars. Eyewitnesses say two opposing gangs caused the violence. A police spokesperson said: “We were called to a largescale disturbance in Elvaston Lane, Alvaston, at 3.51pm on Sunday. Three people have been injured, one seriously. They have all been taken to hospital.”

