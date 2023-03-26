 Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid : The Tribune India

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was not in the embassy at the time of protest

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

Khalistan supporters protest outside the Indian Embassy in Washington, USA. PTI



PTI

Washington, March 26

A group of Khalistan supporters gathered in front of the Indian Embassy here and many of their speakers tried to incite violence, but timely intervention by an alert US Secret Service and local police prevented a repeat of London and San Francisco incidents of vandalism at the mission.

Khalistan supporters, who gathered outside the Indian Embassy in downtown Washington DC on Saturday, heralded abusive language and openly threatened Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The Ambassador was not in the embassy at the time of the protest.

Some of the speakers were seen inciting fellow protestors to indulge in violence and break the windows and glasses of the building across the road.

In their speeches, most of the protesters were seen trying to incite violence not only in India but here as well, including physical damage to the Indian Embassy property.

Sensing that things might go out of control, the Secret Service and the local police quickly brought in reinforcement and more forces were deployed and at least three police vans were placed in front of the Embassy.

At one point of time, five protesters quickly crossed the road and were about to break into the temporary marker of the embassy property near the pole unfurling the Tricolour before they were asked to leave.

Secret Service personnel, who were closely watching this, in no time rushed to the spot and asked the protesters to go back to the designated protest area, before any untoward incident could happen.

It appeared that the protesters had come prepared to do something similar like damaging Indian properties at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco and the Indian High Commission in London.

After the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco by pro-Khalistan protesters last Sunday, India had registered its “strong protest” with the US Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi over the incident and asked the American Government to take appropriate measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

During protest by Khalistan supporters at the Indian Embassy in Washington, the PTI reporter saw separatists bringing two bundles of wooden sticks that were kept in the park that has the status of Mahatma Gandhi in front of the embassy.

The wooden sticks were similar to those which were used to break the door and windows and smash the glasses of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. While one bundle was used to display the separatist flag, the other bundle of about 20 sticks was kept aside.

Organisers of the protest had a very hostile approach towards the Indian reporter covering the protest.

They not only obstructed this reporter by coming in front of the camera and placing the Khalistan flag on his face, kept pushing him, but also threatened dire consequences.

The reporter, apprehending physical harm, called 911 and ran towards the other side of the road for safety, looking for a police van.

One of the protesters abused the reporter and was asking questions like you have to tell me what are you going to report?

The organiser backed off as the reporter complained to the police about the potentially harmful activities of the protesters.

Sometime later, two of the protesters came towards the reporters, who were standing near the Secret Service personnel. One of them told the Secret Service that the reporter be asked to leave “my land” which is federal property.

They warned that if there is any violence and the reporter is physically harmed, they should not be blamed for this. Immediately the other protestor heralded abuse against the reporter, used unparliamentary words, and moved the two Khalistan flags that he had in his hand in such a way that its sticks hit the reporter’s left ear with a bang.

The Secret Service personnel asked the reporter if he was ok. The secret Service warned the protester that this should not be repeated, and sought additional reinforcement from police personnel.

The law enforcement official told the protestors that this was public land, and the reporter was all within his right to stand there and cover their protest.

In their speeches, the protesters repeatedly pointing fingers towards the two reporters and used abusive words against them.

While they prevented the journalists from doing their work, a group of protesters filmed the reporter covering their protest, took pictures and asked provocative questions.

The separatists left the area around after 3 pm and one of them was seen keeping the bundle of wooden sticks in the trunk of the SUV.

The Indian Embassy here condemned the attack on the PTI reporter.

“We have seen disturbing visuals of a senior Indian journalist from the Press Trust of India being abused, threatened & assaulted physically while covering the so-called ‘Khalistan protest’ in Washington DC earlier today,” the Indian mission said in a statement.

“We understand that the journalist was first verbally intimidated, then physically assaulted, and fearing for his personal safety and well-being, had to call in law enforcement agencies, who responded promptly,” the statement said.

The mission said it condemns such a grave and unwarranted attack on a senior journalist.

“Such activities only underscore the violent and anti-social tendencies of the so-called ‘Khalistani protestors’ and their supporters, who routinely engage in wanton violence and vandalism,” it said.

It thanked the law enforcement agencies for their prompt response in the matter.

“This violence against @lalitkjha is outrageous and an assault on journalism. I condemn it in the strongest terms. Lalit is one of the fairest and most thoughtful journalists. Thank you to our security for protecting Lalit and the diplomats and consulate,” Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna tweeted.

#England #London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Akal Takht Jathedar asks Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to surrender before police

2
Punjab

Punjab minister Harjot Bains marries IPS officer Jyoti Yadav in Rupnagar

3
Punjab

Rajnath Singh visits Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab's Beas, meets chief Gurinder Dhillon

4
Punjab

Scooter used by fugitive Amritpal was left in Patiala by harbourer

5
Punjab

Speculation rife information was leaked to Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh

6
Punjab

Couple having links with Papalpreet Singh detained in Jammu

7
Nation

Disqualified from Lok Sabha as PM Modi scared of my next speech on Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi

8
Jalandhar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal lay foundation stone of Guru Ravidas Bani research center at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar

9
Sports

Double delight: Boxers Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora crowned world champions

10
Punjab

Farmers advised to resume crop harvesting after untimely showers cover up rain deficiency in Punjab, Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
STUDY VISA FRAUD
Features

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Top News

Congress to observe day-long 'Satyagraha' across country today in protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP

Congress begins day-long ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ at Delhi’s Rajghat in support of Rahul Gandhi

Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, P C...

Disqualify me for life, will keep fighting for democracy: Rahul

Disqualify me for life, will keep fighting for democracy: Rahul Gandhi

Says he was disqualified because PM Modi was 'scared of his ...

ISRO’s LVM3 rocket carrying 36 satellites blasts off from Sriharikota

ISRO's LVM3 successfully injects 36 satellites into intended orbits

The first set of 36 satellites of OneWeb Group company was l...

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was not in...

India summons Canadian envoy to lodge protest over Khalistani mobs impairing functioning of its missions in Canada

India summons Canadian envoy to lodge protest over Khalistani mobs impairing functioning of its missions in Canada

Seeks explanation for ‘security breach’


Cities

View All

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Rain effect: Yield may drop by 10% in Amritsar district

Farmers’ body demands compensation for crop damaged due to rain, hailstorm

Chief Khalsa Diwan passes Rs 157-crore budget for 2023-24 in Amritsar

Democratic Teachers’ Front holds protest in Tarn Taran over death of three teachers in road mishap

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

20 more AC buses added to Chandigarh Transport Undertaking fleet, to be put on long routes

Chandigarh Civic body earns Rs 1 crore from parking lots in month

Fake bank guarantees for parking contracts: Two Delhi residents land in police net

Clear sky likely for two days in Chandigarh

Atishi inaugurates heritage walk at Delhi’s Hauz Khas

Atishi inaugurates heritage walk at Delhi’s Hauz Khas

DCW takes cognisance of ‘illegal’ training on conversion therapy of LGBTQI+, writes to NMC

Govt teachers ‘under pressure’ to increase students’ enrolment

Govt teachers 'under pressure' to increase students' enrolment

Ahead of Jalandhar byelection, Rajnath Singh meets Beas dera head Gurinder Dhillon

Name Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas: MP

2 POs booked on court orders

Gold chain looted at gunpoint

Waterlogged roads trouble commuters after rain in city

Waterlogged roads trouble commuters after rain in city

Another plaint against DMCH, misuse of IT exemption alleged

Businessman nabbed for copying product design

Civic body collects Rs 25L property tax

Seven jail inmates booked for clash

No check on use of pressure horns

No check on use of pressure horns in Patiala

Licence of immigration firm cancelled

Aashirwad Scheme: Man booked for using fake documents to avail of benefit

Man held with 1-kg opium