Khalistani activist Gurpatwant Pannun releases video challenging PM Modi, Rajnath Singh

Khalistani activist Gurpatwant Pannun releases video challenging PM Modi, Rajnath Singh


ANI

New Delhi, April 8

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has released a video in which he is purportedly heard saying that his group will challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the former Research and Analysis Wing chief Samant Goel, "right in their own backyard."
Pannun accuses the Modi regime of "transnational terrorism" and says his outfit, the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) will continue to campaign for the so-called Khalistan referendum. He termed the general elections, which begins on April 19 a time when people can "embarrass Modi" by "show shoes" and "shame" him.

The close to three-minute-long video shows clips from Rajnath Singh's recent interview to a TV channel in which the Defence minister says that the government will give a befitting reply to any terrorist who tries to disturb the peace of India.

The video also shows a clip of the PM at a rally stating that "aaj ka bharat ghar mein ghus kar maarta hai." During his public rally in Jamui on April 4, PM Modi had launched a scathing attack on the Congress and claimed that during the UPA rule, India was considered a weak country.

"Terrorists from small countries, used to launch attacks in India and Congress used to complain about it to other countries. But today India can strike inside enemy's home," said PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha election. He further said, "You remember 10 years ago, what was the opinion of India in the world? During the rule of Congress, India was considered a weak and poor country. Terrorists from small countries, used to launch attacks in India and Congress used to complain about it to other countries. But today India can strike inside enemy's home." Meanwhile, the designated terrorist Pannun urges pro-Khalistan terrorists to shame Prime Minister Narendra Modi by "showing shoes".

In the video, Pannun also urged the governments of the US, Canada and Pakistan to follow 'LexTalionis' which implies an equal punishment approach.

It is not the first time that Pannun has released a video on social media. He is known to routinely release such videos on social media in the past.

In November last year, designated terrorist Pannun , released a new video asking Sikhs not to fly in Air India aircraft after November 19, as their lives can be under threat. He claimed that Air India would not be allowed to operate on November 19.

Pannun claimed that Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport would remain shut on November 19 and that its name would be changed. Earlier in September, he urged Hindu Canadians to leave Canada amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In a video that circulated on social media, Pannun said pro-Khalistan Sikhs have consistently shown loyalty to Canada. He then went on to threaten Indo-Canadian Hindus, urging them to leave the country.

