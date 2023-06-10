 Krishna Bhatt shares pictures from her mehndi ceremony : The Tribune India

Krishna Bhatt shares pictures from her mehndi ceremony

Krishna and Vedant Sarda getting married on Sunday

Krishna Bhatt shares pictures from her mehndi ceremony

Krishna Bhatt's wedding festivities begin. Instagram/krishnavbhatt



IANS

Mumbai, June 10

Even as her debut film '1920: Horrors of The Hearts' await its June 23 release, newbie director and Vikram Bhatt's daughter, Krishna Bhatt, is getting married to her long-time boyfriend Vedant Sarda.

The wedding festivities have started in Mumbai with the mehndi ceremony. The pheras are scheduled to take place on June 11. Bhatt and Sarda got engaged in December last year.

Krishna Bhatt's mehndi artist shared a video on social media where the bride-to-be is seen having mehndi applied on her hands. The caption reads: "Embracing traditions, creating memories. @krishnavbhatt #MehendiCelebrations"

Here's the post:

Krishna shared her experience in a video too. Check it out:

Presented by Mahesh Bhatt, who's also the writer, and Anand Pandit, '1920: Horrors of the Heart' revolves around a young girl, who walks into a dark world in search of revenge, but the darkness consumes her, making her a victim of the revenge she's seeking.

The film features 'Balika Vadhu' star Avika Gor, model-turned-actor Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Randheer Rai, Danish Pandor, Ketaki Kulkarni, Amit Behl and Avtar Gill.

#Krishna Bhatt #Vikram Bhatt

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Bank manager found hanging from ceiling

2
Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

3
Nation

Embarrassed to be associated with these textbooks: Advisors ask NCERT to drop their names

4
Punjab

8K regular teachers in Punjab to get fixed pay, no scales

5
Delhi

Gurugram-based firm director held

6
Nation

Mumbai murder accused, victim were married; he claims she committed suicide: Cops

7
Nation

Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s ‘tough cop’ takes voluntary retirement

9
Haryana

Fissures in BJP-JJP Haryana alliance? After 4 Independent MLAs, Gopal Kanda also meets BJP’s Biplab Deb

10
Editorials

Brampton parade

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Top News

Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents

Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents

The announcement was made in the presence of Ajit Pawar, a k...

Cyclonic storm Biparjoy likely to intensify further

Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours

Then it will move gradually north-northwestwards in the next...

7,902 teachers to be regularised in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann after cabinet meet in Mansa; announces special assembly session on June 19, 20

7,902 teachers to be regularised in Punjab,CM Bhagwant Mann says after cabinet meeting in Mansa; announces special Assembly session on June 19, 20

Mann says his government will recruit 1,880 doctors and nurs...

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Mansa SSP Nanak Singh, along with police officials, took Bal...

Rs 7 crore looted from office of cash management firm in Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

The incident takes place at around 1.30 am when the men barg...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar sector

Amritsar: Border gates to remain open for farmers from 8 am to 6 pm

'Dhadis', SGPC on warpath over hours of performance at Akal Takht

Minister inspects Sewa Kendra in Amritsar

BSF seizes 5 kg drugs in Amritsar sector

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

Chandigarh University student dies, 2 cousins hurt in Kharar hit-&-run

Sikh marriages to be registered under Anand Act in Chandigarh

PGI’s critical care block to have its own MRI, CT scan machines

Chandigarh to apprise Haryana Police of Sub-Inspector’s conduct

85-year-old man dies in fire at flat in Delhi’s Dwarka

85-year-old man dies in fire at flat in Delhi's Dwarka

20 babies rescued after fire breaks out at hospital

Man 'cheated' 50 women over 20 years using matrimonial app

Two criminals associated with Bishnoi-Nehra gang arrested

Gurugram-based firm director held

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

Balbir Singh Seechewal urges officials to expedite waste disposal system

Kidnapping, mysterious disappearance of Sajandeep: Police arrest prime suspects

Woman gets life in dowry death case

Sikh Talmel panel comes out in support of Jalandhar bandh call

Rs 7 crore looted from office of cash management firm in Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

Parking slots to come up on both sides of elevated road

Rs 100 cr high-security digital jail to come up near Ludhiana: CM Bhagwant Mann

5 African inmates booked after clash in women’s jail

Drug peddlers exchange gunfire with police; 1 held

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

NHM funds not stopped by Centre, Punjab shut scheme itself: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

National Lok Adalat on September 9

Webinar on way to get research grants at Punjabi University, Patiala

2 held with poppy husk