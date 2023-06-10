Krishna Bhatt shares pictures from her mehndi ceremony

Mumbai, June 10
Even as her debut film '1920: Horrors of The Hearts' await its June 23 release, newbie director and Vikram Bhatt's daughter, Krishna Bhatt, is getting married to her long-time boyfriend Vedant Sarda.
The wedding festivities have started in Mumbai with the mehndi ceremony. The pheras are scheduled to take place on June 11. Bhatt and Sarda got engaged in December last year.
Krishna Bhatt's mehndi artist shared a video on social media where the bride-to-be is seen having mehndi applied on her hands. The caption reads: "Embracing traditions, creating memories. @krishnavbhatt #MehendiCelebrations"
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Krishna shared her experience in a video too. Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Presented by Mahesh Bhatt, who's also the writer, and Anand Pandit, '1920: Horrors of the Heart' revolves around a young girl, who walks into a dark world in search of revenge, but the darkness consumes her, making her a victim of the revenge she's seeking.
The film features 'Balika Vadhu' star Avika Gor, model-turned-actor Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Randheer Rai, Danish Pandor, Ketaki Kulkarni, Amit Behl and Avtar Gill.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents
The announcement was made in the presence of Ajit Pawar, a k...
Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours
Then it will move gradually north-northwestwards in the next...
7,902 teachers to be regularised in Punjab,CM Bhagwant Mann says after cabinet meeting in Mansa; announces special Assembly session on June 19, 20
Mann says his government will recruit 1,880 doctors and nurs...
Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Mansa SSP Nanak Singh, along with police officials, took Bal...
Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana
The incident takes place at around 1.30 am when the men barg...