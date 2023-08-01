'Langar on Capitol Hill' unites members of Congress and Sikh community

Washington, August 1
The annual langar on the Capitol Hill was hosted by the Sikh American Legal Defence and Education Fund (SALDEF) last week with prominent members of the Congress and community leaders in attendance.
The event, supported by Senator Chuck Schumer's office, brought together nearly 150 attendees, including Congresswoman Judy Chu and Congressman Shri Thanedar.
The event embodies the 500-year-old Sikh values of unity, equality and food justice.
With its profound message of eradicating segregation and promoting universal friendship, ‘Langar on the Hill' serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring principles at the heart of the Sikh-American experience and their commitment to civic engagement, SALDEF said in a media release.
It said with a 125-year history in the United States, Sikh-Americans continue to face misconceptions, making Langar on the Hill an invaluable platform to share their rich heritage, values, and unwavering commitment to equality for all.
As they deepen their civic participation and leadership, this event becomes a pivotal opportunity for the rising generation to express their vision for a united nation, the release added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; death toll reaches 4; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre
A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram
Nuh violence spills over to Gurugram as religious place set on fire, man shot dead
The police so far have rounded up 5 people from Tigra villag...
Lok Sabha to take up no-confidence motion on August 8, PM’s reply on August 10
Congress boycotts Business Advisory Committee meeting of Lok...
Manipur video: Supreme Court restrains CBI from recording victims' statements
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud to take up the matter at 2...
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid opposition protests on Manipur issue
As soon as the House meets for the day, opposition members s...