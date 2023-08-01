 'Langar on Capitol Hill' unites members of Congress and Sikh community : The Tribune India

  • Diaspora
  • 'Langar on Capitol Hill' unites members of Congress and Sikh community

'Langar on Capitol Hill' unites members of Congress and Sikh community

The event embodies 500-year-old Sikh values of unity, equality and food justice

'Langar on Capitol Hill' unites members of Congress and Sikh community

Photo for representation only



PTI

Washington, August 1

The annual langar on the Capitol Hill was hosted by the Sikh American Legal Defence and Education Fund (SALDEF) last week with prominent members of the Congress and community leaders in attendance.

The event, supported by Senator Chuck Schumer's office, brought together nearly 150 attendees, including Congresswoman Judy Chu and Congressman Shri Thanedar.

The event embodies the 500-year-old Sikh values of unity, equality and food justice.

With its profound message of eradicating segregation and promoting universal friendship, ‘Langar on the Hill' serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring principles at the heart of the Sikh-American experience and their commitment to civic engagement, SALDEF said in a media release.

It said with a 125-year history in the United States, Sikh-Americans continue to face misconceptions, making Langar on the Hill an invaluable platform to share their rich heritage, values, and unwavering commitment to equality for all.

As they deepen their civic participation and leadership, this event becomes a pivotal opportunity for the rising generation to express their vision for a united nation, the release added.

#Congress #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Two home guards killed, several cops injured, cars torched as mobs pelt stones at VHP procession in Haryana’s Nuh

2
Haryana

Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC

3
Himachal

Himachal rains: Watch shocking video of Manali road before and after floods

4
Diaspora

Indian-origin man Simranjit Singh pleads guilty to human trafficking from Canada to US

5
Nation

'I am a disco dancer': Anurag Thakur sings his way through anti-piracy Bill; Opposition fumes

6
Nation

Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court

7
Delhi

Friends, colleagues fondly remember 'stylish Sardarni' art historian Kavita Singh

8
Entertainment

Gippy Grewal welcomes Sanjay Dutt to Punjabi cinema with 'Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi'

9
Haryana

Delhi-Gurugram eway blocked, residents oppose VVIP protocol

10
Jalandhar

Jalandhar: 2 women caught on camera selling drugs, video goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

Top News

Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre

Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; death toll reaches 4; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre

A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram

Nuh violence spills over to Gurugram as religious place set on fire, man shot dead

Nuh violence spills over to Gurugram as religious place set on fire, man shot dead

The police so far have rounded up 5 people from Tigra villag...

Mallikarjun Kharge seeks time from President Murmu on behalf of opposition to discuss Manipur issue

Lok Sabha to take up no-confidence motion on August 8, PM’s reply on August 10

Congress boycotts Business Advisory Committee meeting of Lok...

Manipur video: Supreme Court asks CBI not to proceed with recording statements of women

Manipur video: Supreme Court restrains CBI from recording victims' statements

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud to take up the matter at 2...

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid opposition protests on Manipur issue

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid opposition protests on Manipur issue

As soon as the House meets for the day, opposition members s...


Cities

View All

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Registering property to cost more as stamp duty set to go up by 15%

SGPC-union stalemate continues

Shaheed Udham Singh remembered

Batala minor student raped by staff member

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

July rain breaches 22-year record in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Pair of Chandigarh heritage chairs auctioned for Rs 7L in US

Rain effect: Delhi’s July air best in 5 years

Rain effect: Delhi’s July air best in 5 years

Man puts unemployed wife on payroll for 10 years, cheats firm of Rs 4.2 crore

Delhi cops bust fake call centre duping US citizens

Jalandhar dist admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

Jalandhar district admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

2 Nakodar village women caught selling drugs on camera

Gang duping NRIs through fake marriage profiles busted in Jalandhar

Flood destruction: BKU to protest against Punjab govt, hold rally in Chandigarh on Aug 5

Sanitation goes for a toss at Civil Hospital as Health Department looks other way

New urban estate to come up over 1,600 acres in city

New urban estate to come up over 1,600 acres in city

Veggie prices head north, hit common man's budget

GLADA demolishes 3 illegal colonies

MP Arora calls on PM Modi, pledges help for TB-free India

Another gangster lands in police net

Patiala MC begins drive to remove stray cattle

Patiala MC begins drive to remove stray cattle

Rs 90-cr bus stand to come up at Devigarh

Unable to pay fee, student kills self

Two-day cultural extravaganza concludes on musical note

On martyrdom day, rich tributes paid to Shaheed Udham Singh