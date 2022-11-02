Leading philanthropists, NGOs from India, US, underscore importance of collaborative efforts during philanthropy summit

PTI

New York, November 2

Amid continuing challenges of the pandemic, climate and humanitarian emergencies, leading philanthropists and non-profit organisations from India and the US have underscored the importance of collaborative and structured efforts for working towards solutions and joining forces to bring about transformational changes across sectors.

Leading diaspora organisation ‘Indiaspora' and India's largest giving platform ‘Give' hosted the Indiaspora-Give Philanthropy Summit at the Consulate General of India, New York on Tuesday.

The event brought together philanthropists, foundations and nonprofits to share insights about recent shifts and opportunities in philanthropy to India, understand pressing social issues in the United States, and explore ways to collectively work towards solutions.

Addressing the day-long summit, Consul General of India in New York Randhir Jaiswal said many in the diaspora around the world have got opportunities that have empowered them and they have scaled great heights in their lives and careers.

“Now we all have to give back because we have got so much from society. This is our moral duty, a moral calling,” he said.

Sharing his story, Jaiswal said he hails from a village in Bihar and now has the opportunity to serve as India's Consul General in New York.

“But what good will my life be if I cannot change the lives of 10 people in my village. That is the commitment I have,” he said to a round of applause from the audience.

"Indiaspora's core pillar is social impact and philanthropy and it was in evidence at the summit. We all want to be givers not takers,” entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist and Indiaspora founder MR Rangaswami said.

Established in 2000, Give, together with its partners, is the largest and trusted giving platform in India, according to its website.

Give's community of over 2.6 million donors supports over 2,800 verified nonprofits, serving more than 15 million people across the country.