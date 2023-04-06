 Local health board in UK plans to hire hundreds of nurses from India : The Tribune India

Local health board in UK plans to hire hundreds of nurses from India

Overseas nurses are offered a Band 5 contract, with a starting salary of 27,055 pounds, said reports

Local health board in UK plans to hire hundreds of nurses from India


PTI

London, April 6

A local health board in Wales in the United Kingdom is planning to hire around 900 nurses from overseas over the next four years to plug its workforce shortages, with many of these nurses coming from Kerala.

According to BBC's 'Local Democracy Reporting Service', Swansea Bay University Health Board of the state-funded National Health Service Wales will get a total of 350 overseas nurses in the current financial year subject to approval by chief executive Mark Hackett. It is expected to cost about 4.7 million pounds to employ 350 overseas nurses in 2023-24, which would save 1.5 million pounds in agency and nursing bank costs.

Gareth Howells, director of nursing and patient experience at Swansea Bay health board, said overseas recruitment provided an "immediacy of really experienced staff".

According to the report, overseas nurses are offered a Band 5 contract, with a starting salary of 27,055 pounds, but initially receive a Band 4 lower wage until they complete their UK registration.

A board meeting was told that efforts were being made by the health board, which covers Swansea and Neath Port Talbot areas of Wales, and the Welsh government to train and retain more homegrown staff.

The health board employs nearly 4,200 nurses and midwives, with the report saying it had "1,322 nurses and midwives currently over the age of 51 that could retire very soon or over the next few years".

The health board told the 'Local Democracy Reporting Service' that besides India, it recruited from the Philippines, Africa and the Caribbean. The overseas category also includes nurses from the European Union (EU), but the health board said it received "very few" EU applications.

It comes as Health Education England (HEE), part of the NHS in England and in charge of recruiting and training, had said earlier this year that it was working with the West Yorkshire Integrated Care System (WYICS) to develop "workforce relationships" in India for the northern England region.

A WYICS team recently held workforce related meetings with ministers in Kerala in collaboration with the Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants (ODEPC), a Thiruvananthapuram-based state government undertaking, and Kerala's Skills Council.

“HEE continues to work on developing relationships in India for doctors, nurses and other health professionals as part of our mandate to support the growth of the NHS workforce,” the HEE said.

#Democracy #England #Kerala #London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Outsider attacks students at Patiala's Thapar institute; girl among two injured

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin ex-bureaucrat gets 10 year jail for stealing $47.4 million from Ontario govt

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Education Department to hire 462 teachers to meet shortfall

4
Nation

You proved me wrong: Padma awardee Shah Ahmed Qadri to PM Modi

5
Jalandhar

Ex-Cong MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP ahead of Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

6
Bathinda

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

7
Nation

Rahul the reason I am not in Congress; you've to be spineless to be in today's Congress: Ghulam Nabi Azad

8
Punjab

Rs 6,000 crore earmarked for national highways in Punjab, Parliament told

9
Patiala

Punjab people can now seek free yoga teachers from state govt; Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal launch 'CM di Yogshala' programme

10
Himachal

Determined to live more than 100 years, says the Dalai Lama

Don't Miss

View All
4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Top News

Congress veteran AK Antony’s son Anil Antony joins BJP

Setback to Congress: Veteran leader AK Antony’s son Anil Antony joins BJP

Slams the Congress leadership for working for a 'single fami...

Committed to taking stringent steps to rid India of graft, nepotism: PM Modi on BJP’s foundation day

'Like Lord Hanuman': PM Modi draws divine analogy to pledge fight against graft, nepotism

Attacks Congress and like-minded parties for ‘baadshashi’ mi...

Rs 50 lakh-crore Union Budget passed without debate; ruling party MPs disrupted Parliament to divert attention from Adani issue: Kharge on House washout

'Rs 50 lakh-crore Budget passed without debate; ruling party MPs disrupted Parliament to divert attention from Adani issue': Kharge accuses Modi Govt of House washout

Congress chief accuses Modi Govt of not walking the talk on ...

Money-laundering case: Delhi HC order on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea likely on Thursday

High Court dismisses former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money-laundering case

Says Jain he is an influential person and may tamper with ev...

Centre to soon take call on relaxing quality norms for wheat procurement in Punjab, Haryana: Union Food Secretary

Centre to soon take call on relaxing quality norms for wheat procurement in Punjab, Haryana: Union Food Secretary

Says govt hopeful of record 112 mn tonne wheat output despit...


Cities

View All

Ministerial staff up in arms over demands

Ministerial staff up in arms over demands

Former Punjab Police Inspector gets 10-year jail in kidnapping case

Over 11 kg of narcotics seized by BSF in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Over 3K challans issued for traffic violations in 3 weeks

DAV college teachers protest, seek benefits under scheme

Ex-agri director acquitted in pesticide scam

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

Amid official blame game, it’s monkey business as usual

1,326 simians in Chandigarh: Amid official blame game, it’s monkey business as usual

Chandigarh Education Department to hire 462 teachers to meet shortfall

Chandigarh Power Dept begins audit to assess losses

Non-bailable warrant issued against 3 GBP Group directors

Stamp duty rebate in Punjab: Work hit as sub-registrar offices await notification

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

High Court dismisses former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money-laundering case

20-year jail for Noida man in gang rape case

Delhi cops bust drug racket, Afghan national among 5 held

Excise 'scam': ED claims fresh proof against Manish Sisodia

AAP names ex-Cong leader Sushil Rinku as Jalandhar LS bypoll candidate

AAP names ex-Congress leader Sushil Rinku as Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll candidate

Jalandhar's ex-Mahila Congress president Multani's son found dead under mysterious circumstances

Elderly man duped of Rs 4 lakh by imposter posing as bank staff in Jalandhar

Jalandhar Byelection: Congress ex-MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP, likely party candidate

Jalandhar Bypoll: Congress reworks its election strategy

A first: MC integrates all 4.34L properties through GIS mapping

A first: MC integrates all 4.34L properties through GIS mapping

Three pistols, 44 cartridges seized; 3 arrested in Khanna

Ludhiana: Rain leaves apiculturists worried

Vigilance Bureau nabs CA for taking Rs 26L ‘bribe’

10 fresh Covid cases

Punjabi university students, faculty hold protest seeking waiver of bank loan

Punjabi university students, faculty hold protest seeking waiver of bank loan

Masks must for hospital staff as Covid cases rise in Patiala district

Will expose politician-peddler nexus: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Facing vaccine shortage, Punjab Govt writes to Centre

Govt prepared to tackle any exigency: Minister