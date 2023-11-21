Malaysian-Indian jailed for drug trafficking in Singapore

Singapore, November 21
A 25-year-old Indian-origin Malaysian was sentenced to 10 years in jail and ten strokes of the cane for drug trafficking in Singapore.
Devendran Shanugam, a cleaner at a community centre in Singapore, pleaded guilty to two charges of attempted possession of drugs with the common intention of trafficking, according to a Channel News Asia report on Tuesday.
He was sentenced to 10 years in jail and ten strokes of the cane on Monday.
He came to know about a drug trafficking “opportunity” from his supervisor, 29-year-old Malaysian-Indian Tiben Raj Anbalagan.
Tiben Raj owed money to an unidentified person he called “Boss”, and to earn the cash for the repayment, he agreed to traffic drugs for the man - diamorphine, cannabis and methamphetamine.
When Devendran came to know about this, he told Tiben Raj that he had previously delivered drugs and offered to do the deliveries for payment.
The pair began collecting an assortment of drugs and stashing them in their cleaners' storeroom.
Between January and May 2022, Devendran collected and delivered drugs on 16 occasions. He was paid SGD 500 to SGD 2,000 for each delivery.
Their crimes unravelled when the authorities arrested a man who was to pass heroin and methamphetamine to the pair.
The Central Narcotics Bureau arrested Devendran on May 19, 2022, when he picked up the mock drugs set up by the bureau and walked towards the front of the block to meet Tiben Raj.
Tiben Raj initially escaped but was later arrested. The case against him is still pending, according to the report.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Cabinet rejig: Meet Hayer loses most of his portfolios, Chetan Singh Jouramajra benefits
Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer now has charge of only Sports and Y...
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Officials say focus on horizontal drilling to rescue 41 trapped workers, vertical shaft second-best option
NDRF teams doing rehearsal at the site to deal with any cont...
Avoid sensationalising Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operations, government tells TV channels
Issues advisory to channels on coverage
Supreme Court tells Delhi govt to transfer Rs 415 crore from funds allocated for advertisements to transport project
You can't take this court for granted, says the Bench; keeps...
Punjab farmers begin indefinite strike on Jalandhar-Phagwara highway over sugarcane rates
Hundreds of commuters travelling on buses on either side of ...