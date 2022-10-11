 Man charged with four counts of murder of Indian-origin Sikh family in California: Authorities : The Tribune India

Man charged with four counts of murder of Indian-origin Sikh family in California: Authorities

If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison

Man charged with four counts of murder of Indian-origin Sikh family in California: Authorities

Accused Jesus Salgado (L) and the victim family members. Reuters Photos

PTI

San Francisco, October 11

The accused involved in the kidnapping and killing of four members of an Indian-origin Sikh family, including a baby girl, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, one for each life lost, authorities in California said.

Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur, her 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh were kidnapped at gunpoint and killed by a former disgruntled employee of their trucking company last week.

Jesus Salgado, who was involved in their kidnapping and killing, was arrested on October 6. He was charged on Monday with four counts of first-degree murder, one for each life lost, prosecutors were quoted as saying by the Los Angeles Times.

The Merced County district attorney's office said in a news release that it would not make a determination this year on whether to pursue the death penalty in the case of Salgado, 48.

If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

District Attorney Kimberly Lewis declined to comment on the case beyond the charges.

Salgado appeared in court on Monday via video link. He did not enter a plea and asked for more time to find a lawyer. He is scheduled to appear again before court on Thursday.

Salgado was charged in the deaths of Jasdeep, his wife, Jasleen; their daughter, and Singh's brother Amandeep, the report said.

The investigation into the disappearance of the family began on October 3 after police found Amandeep's truck on fire in the town of Winton.

When the family members could not locate Amandeep or his brother and sister-in-law, or the couple's baby, they reported the family as missing.

The search led investigators with the Merced County Sheriff's Office to the family business, Unison Trucking, where video surveillance showed a suspect abducting the family at gunpoint and leading them away in the truck.

Salgado attempted suicide last Tuesday as investigators zeroed in on him as a suspect in the case, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. He was held in the hospital for two days and was then booked into jail.

He also faces charges of illegal possession of a firearm and arson for allegedly setting fire to the truck. His brother, Alberto Salgado, was also arrested in the case on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, accessory and destroying evidence.

Salgado spent nearly a decade in prison for holding another family at gunpoint and robbing it in its garage in 2005.

Meanwhile, the grieving relatives of the four Indian-origin Sikhs killed in the US have raised more than USD 300,000 to support their families in California but also their elderly parents back in India.

A GoFundMe fundraiser is collecting funds for the Singhs' extended family and has raised more than USD 300,000, according to abc7news.com.

Jaspreet Kaur, Amandeep's widow, said in the fundraiser that her husband and his brother had been in the United States for 18 years and supported not only their families in California but also their elderly parents back in India.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

2
Patiala

Punjab Congress split wide open, factions hold separate dharnas

3
Punjab

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leads to fall in temperature

4
Himachal

Dhauladhar mountains overlooking Himachal's Kangra Valley receive first snow

5
Punjab

Akali leader, 2 dismissed cops get life term in Ludhiana's Jamalpur 'encounter'

6
Punjab

Like Singhu and Tikri borders, farmers set for a long haul near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Sangrur house

7
Nation

How Mulayam Singh Yadav 'piloted' Sukhoi into IAF

8
Nation Rare transparency

Supreme Court Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI's method for appointing judges

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjab police's AGTF arrests Ludhiana gym owner, two others for aiding gangster Deepak Tinu's escape from custody

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann nod to hike in minimum wages

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Top News

IMF cuts India’s economic growth forecast to 6.8 pc in 2022

India’s economic growth forecast cut to 6.8 pc in 2022, IMF says 'worst yet to come' for global economy

Growth rate projections for China is 3.2 per cent, down from...

EC allots ‘two swords and a shield’ as poll symbol to Shinde faction of Shiv Sena

EC allots ‘two swords and a shield’ as poll symbol to Shinde faction of Shiv Sena

Shinde’s faction called ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ will be a...

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

MEA had justified similar UNSC vote against Russia as 'proce...

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated in UP’s Saifai; Rajnath Singh, Sharad Pawar among leaders who pay last respect

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated in UP’s Saifai; Rajnath Singh, Sharad Pawar among leaders who pay last respect

Actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan also marked her p...

Amid ‘rift’ with Bhagwant Mann-led AAP govt, Punjab Governor turns down BFUHS Vice-Chancellor’s appointment

Amid ‘rift’ with Bhagwant Mann-led AAP govt, Punjab Governor turns down BFUHS Vice-Chancellor’s appointment

Returned the file by asking the government to send a panel o...


Cities

View All

SGPC to establish International Sikh Advisory Board

SGPC to establish International Sikh Advisory Board

Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doctor booked for negligence

Boy kills self in Amritsar after mother elopes with her paramour

Nagar kirtan held in Amritsar ahead of Gurpurb of Guru Ramdas

Sheetal murder case: Women’s body protests outside police station in Amritsar

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leads to fall in temperature

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leads to fall in temperature

CCTVs to capture culprits dumping garbage in open in Chandigarh

14 sites earmarked in Chandigarh for sale of green crackers

Green crackers developed by NEERI cause less noise, pollution

Panjab University student council elections on Oct 18

Delhi Police questions former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam over religious event row

Delhi Police questions former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam over religious event row

Centre, states discuss air pollution in NCR, call for participatory, coordinated approach

Supreme Court to hear Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's plea today

As Delhi receives showers, Twitterati pours memes with #DelhiRains trending

32-year-old woman 'gang-raped' at Delhi hotel after being made to consume 'spiked' drink

Food delivery boys on snatchers’ target

Food delivery boys on snatchers’ target in Jalandhar

Proposal for paperless meets in Jalandhar, councillors apprehensive

Kapurthala farmers protest procurement delay

After 2 years, stir for closure of Coca-Cola unit resumes

14 years on, High Court upholds life term for 3 in KMV College principal's murder case

Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam: Capt Amarinder Singh’s ex-OSD Capt Sandeep Sandhu denied anticipatory bail

Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam: Amarinder Singh’s ex-OSD Capt Sandeep Sandhu denied anticipatory bail

Now, new firm overcharging at DAC multi-level parking lot in Ludhiana

Ludhiana district turns swine flu hotspot with maximum deaths, cases

Ludhiana MC ignoring poor roads of Model Town market: Traders

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Increase challaning, DC tells officials

Tackling dengue: Increase challaning, Patiala DC tells officials

35 women phulkari artisans attend workshop at Punjabi University, Patiala

Punjab Congress split wide open, factions hold separate dharnas

Cryogenic treatment can extend lifespan of stainless steel: Punjabi University research