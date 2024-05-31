 Man sentenced to hospital order for killing of Indian student in London : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • Man sentenced to hospital order for killing of Indian student in London

Man sentenced to hospital order for killing of Indian student in London

A 24-year-old man of Brazilian heritage, who admitted to the manslaughter of Indian student Tejaswini Kontham and the attempted murder of her friend, has been sentenced to detention in mental institution

Man sentenced to hospital order for killing of Indian student in London

Tejaswini Kontham. Photo: X/ @AshwiniSahaya



PTI

London, May 31

A 24-year-old man of Brazilian heritage, who admitted to the manslaughter of Indian student Tejaswini Kontham and the attempted murder of her friend at a residential address here last year, has been sentenced to detention in a mental institution.

Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais appeared at Isleworth Crown Court on Thursday where he was sentenced under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act, 1983, and a restriction order under Section 41 for the stabbing attacks in June last year, London’s Metropolitan Police said.

He had previously appeared at the same court on April 22 and pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

His plea was accepted by the court, having previously pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of the second unnamed victim in Wembley, north London.

“This entire incident has been devastating for all concerned. One young woman lost her life and another woman will likely never recover from the emotional scars, even when the physical ones have faded,” said Detective Inspector Louise Caveen, from the Met Police’s Specialist Crime Command.

“It is right that Lourenco De Morais will now receive treatment, however, nothing will bring Tejaswini back to her family. Our thoughts remain with them,” she said.

In court this week it emerged that the accused had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia three months before the stabbing incident.

The judge noted that De Morais would have received a life sentence with a minimum nine-year term before being considered for parole, but considered the agreement among multiple doctors that a hospital order would best serve the public, given the medical attention needed to prevent further relapses. De Morais will serve his time at a medium secure mental health unit in the south-east of London.

A murder investigation was launched after police were called to reports of a stabbing at Neeld Crescent in Wembley on the morning of June 13 last year. Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found 27-year-old Tejaswini, who was from Hyderabad, and another woman, aged 28 at the time, suffering from knife injuries.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Tejaswini died at the scene and her family were informed. The second woman was taken to hospital with stab injuries that were later assessed as not life-threatening.

A post-mortem examination conducted at Northwick Park mortuary in London on the following day found the cause of Tejaswini’s death to have been a stab wound to the chest.

“The senseless and sudden way in which Teju was taken from us compounds our grief. Her death is such a huge loss for our family and we all miss her dearly,” said Shiva Namashivaya, in a statement released by the police on behalf of Tejaswini’s family.

The second victim of the knife attack was named locally as Akhila, also from India. According to the Indian National Student Association (INSA) UK, Tejaswini – whose full name is Tejaswini Kontham Reddy – had recently graduated from the University of Greenwich in south London and went on to secure her post-study work visa. At the time of her tragic murder, she had only recently moved to the flat in Wembley after securing a job in north London. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #London


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Modi's 33-year-old picture with Murli Manohar Joshi goes viral as PM begins his 45-hour-long meditation in Kanyakumari

2
India

Police complaint filed against PM Modi over Mahatma Gandhi remarks

3
India

PM Modi begins ‘dhyan’ at Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial

4
India

China flexes muscle, places advanced stealth fighter jets 200 km from Sikkim

5
World

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony

6
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

7
Punjab

Farmers again to head to Shambhu on Punjab-Haryana border on June 2

8
India

Prajwal Revanna interrogated by SIT after arrest on his return from Germany

9
Punjab

High-voltage campaigning ends for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

10
Punjab

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna remanded in 7-day police custody

Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna remanded in 7-day police custody

33-year-old Prajwal has been booked in three cases of sexual...

GDP grows 7.8 per cent in March quarter, 8.2 per cent in FY’24

GDP grows 7.8 per cent in March quarter, 8.2 per cent in FY’24

China has registered economic growth of 5.3 per cent in firs...

Delhi govt moves Supreme Court, seeks direction to Haryana to release more water to crisis-hit capital

Delhi seeks Supreme Court direction to Haryana to release water flowing in from Himachal Pradesh to crisis-hit capital

The plea, filed by Delhi's Water Minister Atishi, has made t...

Going back to jail on June 2, they will try to break me but won't bow down: Arvind Kejriwal

Going back to jail on June 2, they will try to break me but won't bow down: Arvind Kejriwal

Addresses a virtual press conference

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays arrest of Barjinder Singh Hamdard

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays arrest of Barjinder Singh Hamdard

The matter pertains to construction and running of Jang-E-Az...


Cities

View All

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

INDIA bloc an alliance to protect ‘parivar’, ‘bhrashtachar’: Nadda

Political leaders have neither will nor interest in addressing green concerns: Pingalwara chief

DC office sends notice for absence from poll duty to dead employee

No point in voting for party with uncertain future: BJP spokesperson

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Padyatras mark last day of campaigning

Padyatras mark last day of campaigning

4K cops to be deployed on polling day

Chandigarh employees to get flats at 2008 rates, rules High Court

INDIA VOTES 2024: Tandon winds up election campaign with padyatra

Tewari holds ‘Save Constitution’ march

Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 14-day judicial custody in Maliwal assault case

Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 14-day judicial custody in Maliwal assault case

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi High Court reserves order on maintainability of Bibhav Kumar's plea against arrest

Delhi seeks Supreme Court direction to Haryana to release water flowing in from Himachal Pradesh to crisis-hit capital

Going back to jail on June 2, they will try to break me but won't bow down: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi BJP holds protest march over water crisis in city

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

16,01,826 to cast votes at 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Modi cites Kashi connect to woo SC voters

Canada deportation case accused Mishra sentenced to three-year jail

CPM’s Yechury targets BJP over ‘bulldozer rajneeti’

Now, it’s over to electorate

Now, it’s over to electorate

Post-poll, AAP may join hands with Congress in state as well: Arora

Rape victim protesting against Bains thrashed by group

Candidates make last-ditch efforts to lure voters

Gajjanmajra family goes full steam in canvassing for GP

Massive fire breaks out in Patiala, over 15 booths in cloth market gutted

Massive fire breaks out in Patiala, over 15 booths in cloth market gutted

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

Kejriwal makes last-ditch effort to woo state voters

Dry day declared; police, excise teams to check liquor inflow

Politics takes centre stage at ‘pind di satth’