Man shot dead, another injured outside mall in Canada's Surrey

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, August 10

There were three shooting incidents in Surrey, Canada, on Tuesday.

Police and media reports said a man was shot dead and another wounded. Police have not disclosed the identity of the deceased but said the man had criminal history. He was shot in a car outside a strip mall.

A police press release said, “On August 9 just after midnight, Surrey RCMP received a report of shots heard and a vehicle speeding away in the 14800-block of 76A Avenue. Officers attended the area, conducted patrols and located a residence with bullet holes.

“Approximately 20 minutes after the initial report of shots fired, police received a second report of a shooting in the 9200-block of 163 Street. Similar to the first incident, responding officers located a residence with damage and evidence consistent with a shooting.”

Surrey RCMP has advised the public of a shooting in the Guildford area that left a man deceased and requesting anyone with information to contact police.

On August 9, at approximately 2.20pm, Surrey RCMP received the report of shots fired at a taxi in a parking lot in the 14800 block of 108 Avenue. Upon arrival, it was determined that both occupants of the vehicle had been shot. The passenger, a 20-year-old male is deceased and the driver of the taxi was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called and will be working in partnership with Surrey RCMP. The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for an undetermined amount of time while police work to gather evidence.

"Initial indications are that this was a targeted incident with the 20-year-old deceased man being known to police," said Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer, Corporal Vanessa Munn. "The daytime shooting in a strip mall parking lot demonstrated a complete disregard for the safety of others and resulted in serious injuries to a taxi driver."

