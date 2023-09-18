Many annoyed by my rise and believe I'm too young to become US President: Vivek Ramaswamy

PTI

Washington, September 18

Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy on Sunday said many people are annoyed by his rise and believe that a 38-year-old is too young to become US President.

Following his impressive performance during the maiden Republican presidential primary debate, various opinion polls show that his popularity is on the rise. The latest opinion poll shows that he is 12 points up since his August performance. At the same time, his criticism by his opponents has also grown up.

"Well, look, we have been taking intense criticism, over the last several weeks since I performed well on that second debate. And this is part of the process, so I invite the open debate," Ramaswamy told Fox News in an interview.

"The reality is many people are annoyed by my rise and believe that a 38-year-old is too young to be US President. The fact of the matter is Thomas Jefferson was 33 when he wrote the US Declaration of Independence," he said.

Ramaswamy argued that there is a need to revive that spirit. "And I believe, it will take someone whose best days ahead are still yet ahead in life to see a country whose best days are still yet ahead of itself. And I do believe that the United States of America can see our best days still yet ahead. But we can't just be running from something".

#United States of America USA #Washington