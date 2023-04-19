Mayor Eric Adams lauds contribution of Indian-Americans to New York's prosperity

PTI

New York, April 19

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said he wants to encourage the Indian community to participate in the political landscape as he underscored the importance of the diaspora's contribution and role towards the prosperity of the city.

Adams addressed chief executives of leading Indian companies from diverse sectors such as banking, finance, pharmaceuticals, retail, diamond and IT at a CEOs roundtable organised by the Consulate General of India in New York on Tuesday.

“It is very important that we understand the role that the Indian community plays in the prosperity of the city, in three areas. One, I want to encourage them to participate in the political landscape, that should be part of their business plan,” Adams told PTI.

“The second is that I want them to give us ideas on what skills our children are going to need for the future. And lastly, it is important that we ask them to help with having our children intern and volunteer so that they can learn some of the skills of some of the major companies here. We want to continue to expand and let them know we are partners together in their business growth,” Adams said.

Consul General of India in New York Randhir Jaiswal said the Mayor's discussion and engagement with CEOs of leading Indian companies at the roundtable provides an opportunity to see “how we can strengthen our business connect with the city of New York and to add strength to India-US relations,” particularly economic ties in the startup, tech, finance and energy sectors.

Jaiswal highlighted that India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world and the country is expanding digital public infrastructure at the fastest rate globally and the roundtable amplified this message.

The Consulate organised and hosted the roundtable with a focus on strengthening the connection between the office of the New York City Mayor and the Indian and Indian-American business community in the area.