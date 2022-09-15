Members of diaspora have always been admirable Indian ambassadors: PM Modi

PTI

Washington, September 15

Congratulating the Indian-American community for celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ at the US Capitol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that members of the diaspora are admirable Indian ambassadors of the country.

In a message to the Indian-American community as they gathered here to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Modi on Wednesday said the community had spread the fragrance of Indian values by living them.

“Members of our diaspora have always been admirable ambassadors for our nation. They have spread the fragrance of Indian values by living them - respecting all cultures, mingling seamlessly and enriching societies with their unique contributions,” Modi said.

As many as 75 Indian-American organisations have come together to observe the historic milestone of India’s journey after 1947. Prominent among these organisations include US India Relationship Council, Sewa International, Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, GOPIO Silicon Valley, US India Friendship Council, and Sardar Patel Fund for Sanatan Sanskruti.

“Among the many values that bind our two great nations, love for freedom and commitment to democratic values are the most important. A celebration of freedom by the world's largest and oldest democracies is a beautiful gesture,” Modi said.

It is heartening to note that 75 Indian diaspora organisations had come together to showcase India's diverse culture and also to strengthen cultural ties between India and the United States of America, Modi said.