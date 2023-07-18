 Metropolitan Museum of Art hosts exhibition highlighting early Buddhist art in India : The Tribune India

  • Diaspora
  • Metropolitan Museum of Art hosts exhibition highlighting early Buddhist art in India

Metropolitan Museum of Art hosts exhibition highlighting early Buddhist art in India

A repatriation ceremony was also held at Indian Consulate in New York where trafficked antiquities stolen from India were handed over by the US

Metropolitan Museum of Art hosts exhibition highlighting early Buddhist art in India

Indian antiquities being repatriated by the US to India during a repatriation ceremony at the Indian consulate, in New York, July 17, 2023. PTI Photo



PTI

New York, July 18

More than 140 objects highlighting early Buddhist art in India and dating from 200 BCE to 400 CE will be on display at the prestigious Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) here, with the exhibition presenting a series of “evocative and interlocking” themes to reveal pre-Buddhist origins of figurative sculpture in India.

The exhibition ‘Tree & Serpent: Early Buddhist Art in India, 200 BCE–400 CE', made possible by Reliance Industries Limited, The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Global, and the Fred Eychaner Fund, will run from July 21 to November 13, 2023, at the Met.

A special preview and reception to celebrate the opening of the exhibition was held at the prestigious museum Monday and was attended by India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita M Ambani, Consul General of India in New York Randhir Jaiswal and other prominent members of the diaspora and American community.

Featuring more than 140 objects dating from 200 BCE to 400 CE, the exhibition “presents a series of evocative and interlocking themes to reveal both the pre-Buddhist origins of figurative sculpture in India and the early narrative traditions that were central to this formative moment in early Indian art.”

Garcetti, who flew from New Delhi, especially for the opening of the exhibition, told PTI that occasions such as these highlight the strong India-US ties and said the friendship between the two countries “has never been stronger.” “Americans in the world are learning more and more about India, about its history, about the religious past, about the ways that we can connect the world better together.”

“This bridge that we're building has never been stronger. Cross that bridge and see India here in New York, and vice versa,” he said.

The Met said that the exhibition is “the story of the origins of Buddhist art. The religious landscape of ancient India was transformed by the teachings of the Buddha, which in turn inspired art devoted to expressing his message. Sublime imagery adorned the most ancient monumental religious structures in ancient India, known as stupas.

“The stupa not only housed the relics of the Buddha but also honoured him through symbolic representations and visual storytelling. Original relics and reliquaries are at the heart of this exhibition, which culminates with the Buddha image itself,” it said in a statement.

With major loans from a dozen lenders across India, as well as from the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States, the exhibition "transports visitors into the world of early Buddhist imagery that gave expression to this new religion as it grew from a core set of ethical teachings into one of the world's great religions.”

In the exhibition, objects associated with the Indo-Roman exchange reveal India's place in early global trade.

“The exhibition showcases objects in various media, including limestone sculptures, gold, silver, bronze, rock crystal, and ivory,” the Met said adding that highlights include “spectacular sculptures” from southern India—newly discovered and never before publicly exhibited masterpieces—that add to the world canon of early Buddhist art.

Earlier in the day, a repatriation ceremony was held in the Consulate General of India in New York where a total of 105 trafficked antiquities stolen from India were handed over by the US.

Garcetti said this is a "priority" for US President Joe Biden and him and the Met has been “critical” in identifying artifacts stolen from across the world and helping in efforts to repatriate them to their rightful homes.

He said India and the US are “negotiating a permanent agreement" to have a "framework for cultural exchange, repatriation and making sure that these flows go both ways.”

“This is like a gift to America and to the world to have these pieces here. I want to thank the states in India that contributed, the government of India that contributed.”

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit to the US last month, Garcetti said “We are still flying high. This wasn't a one-moment thing. This is a movement, not a moment. This is going to be for the rest of our lifetimes a deepening relationship in culture and security,” he said adding that for “peace, prosperity, planet, people, the US and India are better together.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Gurkirat Kirpal Singh is Punjab's new Home Secretary

2
Himachal

Fake diabetes, multivitamin medicines worth Rs 55 lakh for sale in Delhi, Haryana seized in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi

3
Punjab

Calling special Assembly session in June was 'breach of law', Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

4
World

Afghan famous singer Hasiba Noori killed by 'unknown gunmen' in Pakistan

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sees red over release of SGPC bank account details by SAD chief

6
World

Seema Haider sneaked into India out of love for Hindu man: Pak intelligence agencies

7
Nation

'United We Stand' is Opposition's slogan as leaders of 26 parties begin 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru

8
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

9
Nation

Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to 'paralyse' Capital, SC told

10
Nation

Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, her Indian partner Sachin questioned by UP Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad

Don't Miss

View All
Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface
Punjab

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Mann visits flood-hit areas, slams delay in silt removal
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

Top News

PM Modi virtually inaugurates new integrated terminal building of Port Blair airport

‘For opposition, democracy means of the family, for the family, by the family’, PM Modi tears into Bengaluru assembly

Was speaking at the inauguration of an integrated airport te...

Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21

Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...

Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa’s Sardulgarh; residents fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded

Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa's Sardulgarh; locals fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded

Punjab has reported 35 deaths in the recent spell of heavy r...

Yamuna in Delhi shows receding trend but still above danger mark

Yamuna in Delhi shows receding trend but still above danger mark

The Wazirabad water treatment plant, where operations were h...

4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Poonch

4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Poonch

A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...


Cities

View All

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

Punjab govt releases Rs 27.77 crore grant for repair of rain-affected schools

Gulmohar Avenue residents tell Amritsar MC to stop misuse of infrastructure

SGPC condemns desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Custodial death: PSHRC recommends Rs 3 lakh relief for family of deceased

~6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

Rs 6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

BTech student shot dead, friend injured in Kharar

Murder FIR day after woman falls to death in Chandigarh

PGI under strain: Nephrology Dept wants specialised staff as clinical load up 30% in 3 yrs

‘Hefty’ water bills irk Panchkula residents

Yamuna again on rise; not a threat, says Delhi govt

Yamuna again on rise; not a threat, says Delhi govt

Yamuna in Delhi shows receding trend but still above danger mark

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM, L-G to rise above bickering over DERC chief’s post

Delhi L-G VK Saxena defends sacking of 437 fellows in Supreme Court

Arms suppliers arrested with 15 pistols in Delhi

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Govt schoolteacher sets an example

Jalandhar: Teen thrashed, hung upside down from tree; panch held

MP Mittal visits flood-hit Shahkot area, honours volunteers for helping needy

42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana

42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana

Post-deluge, residents’ pain lingers in affected areas

Health Dept conducts door-to-door survey

Giaspura Tragedy: Magisterial inquiry recommends sewer gas audit, training

Recently recarpeted portions of Hambran Road start peeling off

Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Patiala DC holds meeting on post deluge situation

Water supplied by MC safe, claims Patiala Admn

Residents start sit-in over dump on Sirhind Choe banks