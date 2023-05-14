 Minor Indian girl falls to death from 17th floor in Sharjah : The Tribune India

Minor Indian girl falls to death from 17th floor in Sharjah

The girl had returned home from school when the incident happened

Photo for representational purpose only. File



IANS

Dubai, May 14

A 12 year-old girl hailing from Kerala died after she fell from the 17th floor of her residential building in the Al Nahda area in Sharjah, a media report said.

According to neighbours, the police immediately rushed to the spot but were not able to save the girl, the Khaleej Times reported on Saturday.

The girl, whose name was withheld in the report, had returned home from school when the incident happened on Wednesday.

Her mother was a teacher in the same school and the father was in India.

A death report issued by Al Qassimia hospital in Sharjah said that the child died due to a head injury.

Social worker Ashraf Vadanappilly told Khaleej Times that the child's body has been repatriated.

"We got all the necessary documents, and the body was sent to India for burial on Saturday morning," he said.

Last year, UAE reported three high rise deaths of Asian minors, including that of a five year-old Indian girl, who fell through a tiny window that opened from the ninth floor of the family's apartment near Al Bustan centre in Dubai on December 10.

In November 2022, a three-year-old child of Asian descent died after falling from the 14th floor of a building in the Al Taawun area of Sharjah.

Earlier, a 10-year-old died after falling from the 32nd floor of a residential tower located on King Faisal Street in Sharjah.

Last month, a 35 year-old Indian national jumped to death from the 11th floor of his apartment in Al Buhairah, Sharjah, after poisoning his wife and two children, aged three and seven.

