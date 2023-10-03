 Modi, Sunak extend greetings ahead of Akshardham Temple inauguration in New Jersey : The Tribune India

  • Diaspora
  • Modi, Sunak extend greetings ahead of Akshardham Temple inauguration in New Jersey

Modi, Sunak extend greetings ahead of Akshardham Temple inauguration in New Jersey

Akshardham in New Jersey marks the third such cultural complex globally with the first 2 in Gandhinagar and New Delhi

Modi, Sunak extend greetings ahead of Akshardham Temple inauguration in New Jersey

PM Modi and British PM Rishi Sunak. File photos



PTI

Washington, October 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak have extended greetings ahead of the inauguration of an Akshardham Temple in Robbinsville city of New Jersey, said to be the largest Hindu temple outside India in the modern era.

“It is an occasion of profound spiritual significance for the vast legion of devotees worldwide,” Modi wrote in a letter to BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in Robbinsville.

Sending his best wishes to everyone at BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha and all those involved in this initiative, Modi said the inaugural celebrations of Akshardham Mahamandir showcase Indian architectural excellence and its glorious ancient culture and ethos.

It will also help in establishing a connection between the members of the Indian diaspora, particularly the youth, to connect with and take pride in Maa Bharati, he said.       

“We were amazed and awed by the beauty of this temple and its universal message of peace, harmony, and becoming a better human being,” the British prime minister said in his message ahead of the temple's inauguration on October 8.

“This is not only a place of worship, but a landmark that also portrays India's values, culture, and contributions to the world,” he said.

PM Modi further said that India and the United States share an abiding relationship and both nations have nurtured and broadened these ties into a robust, multifaceted relationship, fostering extensive interactions among their people.

Observing that India's enduring and illustrious spiritual heritage holds timeless and universal relevance, he said, that spirituality constitutes an integral element of our sociocultural heritage and principles.

“Our philosophy and traditions emphasise that the ultimate goal of an individual's life revolves around 'Seva' or selfless service,” he wrote.

Noting that temples have been the hub of service and socio-cultural activities for centuries, he said they are not only centres of devotion but also serve as platforms for giving expression to art, architectural excellence, literature, and knowledge. Such profound cultural principles have been guiding humanity for generations.

“Bhagwan Swaminarayan presented eternal ideals of our culture and wove it into powerful lessons that could be accessed by every section of society. He emphasised the importance of purity of thought and conduct through spirituality and social reform,” Modi said.

From September 30, the highly anticipated dedication celebrations of the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in Robbinsville in the presence of Mahant Swami Maharaj are underway, the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said.

This marks a significant milestone after 12 years of dedication by over 12,500 volunteers across North America. The stone Mahamandir, set to become the centrepiece of the Akshardham campus, is a marvel of craftsmanship and devotion, blending intricate artistry with spiritual significance, it said.

Globally, BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardhams are landmarks of Hindu art, architecture, and culture. They serve as spiritual and community hubs, open to people of all faiths and backgrounds.

Akshardham in New Jersey marks the third such cultural complex globally. The first Akshardham was created in Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat, India, in 1992, followed by Akshardham in New Delhi in 2005.

#England #Narendra Modi #Rishi Sunak #United States of America USA #Washington

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian billionaire, son among 6 killed in plane crash in Zimbabwe

2
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Amritsar's Golden Temple, offers sewa

3
Punjab

Migrant couple poisons 3 minor daughters to death in Jalandhar, blames poverty

4
Delhi

NIA’s most wanted terrorist Shahnawaz, two associates arrested; all three engineers

5
Sports

Virat Kohli to join Indian team soon after flying to Mumbai due to personal emergency: Report

6
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan groups stage protest at India House in London

7
India

Bihar’s caste survey out; OBCs, EBCs nearly two-thirds of population

8
Haryana

Will not stay if BJP-JJP alliance continues in Haryana: BJP leader Birender Singh

9
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area

10
Himachal

Thousands lose over Rs 200 crore in series of crypto rug-pulls in Himachal Pradesh; police yet to catch kingpin

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had registered a case a...

2 army personnel injured in encounter in J-K’s Rajouri

2 army personnel injured in encounter in J-K’s Rajouri

The encounter breaks out between security forces and terrori...

BSF shoots down drone, seizes 2.7 kg drugs near border in Tarn Taran sector

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran, seizes 2.7kg drugs

Recovered drone found to be made in China

Urged India to cooperate with Canada in its probe into Khalistani separatist's death: US official

Urged India to cooperate with Canada in its probe into Khalistani separatist's death: US official

The issue was raised by Secretary of State Tony Blinken duri...

Indian-origin Pereira wins Singapore's first gold in Asian Games athletics in 49 years

Indian-origin Shanti Pereira wins Singapore's first gold in Asian Games athletics in 49 years

The sprinter clocks 23.03 seconds in women’s 200m final to c...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone, seizes 2.7 kg drugs near border in Tarn Taran sector

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran, seizes 2.7kg drugs

Chandigarh man shot at, robbed of Rs 7,000 in Amritsar

Racket of fraudsters busted, three held in Amritsar

3 held with toy pistol, sharp weapons in Amritsar

Liquor, beer stolen from wine shop

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Hybrid vehicles surpass registration of electric vehicles in August, September in Chandigarh

Chandigarh confiscates 4,513 bottles of liquor

Chandigarh: A record — 1.25 lakh sanitary packs distributed in 24 hours

Dengue: Chandigarh Health Department calls for proactive steps

Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

JNU to look into ‘anti-India’ slogans

1st finger reconstruction case using partial toe transfer

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Monsoon fury: Zero arrivals at three Lohian mandis

High moisture content delays arrival of paddy in mandis

‘Not able to feed them’, parents poison 3 girls at Jalandhar village

Couple nabbed for theft at house

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

142 roadways buses ferry AAP workers to Patiala, passengers hit

Lawyer files plaint with Punjab CM against ‘parking mafia’

Ward watch: Residents in Dholewal continue to suffer due to clogged sewers

Man nabbed for abducting two minor girls, rape attempt

Punjab Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri in Patiala

To boost health infra, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann launch Rs 550 cr Mission Sehatmand Punjab

Businessmen protest before Arvind Kejriwal's visit in Patiala

Traffic goes haywire during VIP visit in Patiala

Cleanliness drives held across Patiala