New York City mayor honours Indian entrepreneur for efforts to boost cross-cultural exchange

PTI

New York, May 25

A leading India-born entrepreneur and author has been honoured by New York City Mayor Eric Adams for her pioneering efforts to foster cross-cultural exchange and contribution to the city's vibrant South Asian community.

Anu Sehgal, founder and president of The Culture Tree, was honoured with a citation by Adams at the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Reception 2023 here on Tuesday.

Sehgal was one of six honourees and the only South Asian awarded during the special commemoration attended by prominent members of the diaspora and AAPI communities.

The citation applauded Sehgal for her “efforts to foster cross-cultural exchange while uniting our vibrant South Asian community. Together, we look forward to the many ways she and all AAPI New Yorkers will continue to make a positive difference as we take bold steps to ‘Get Stuff Done' and forge a brighter, safer and prosperous future for our global city”.

In the citation, Adams said he is pleased to recognise the accomplishments of Sehgal, “a proud Indian-American who has strengthened New York for nearly two decades”.

Sehgal said she is honoured to be recognised by Adams and his office for the work she has been doing for cultural enrichment and in representing New York's South Asian community.