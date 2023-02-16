 Newly married Hindu man found dead in Pakistan's Sindh : The Tribune India

The family alleged that he was killed by his two local Muslim friends who were seen arguing with the victim on February 10 when he refused to lend them Pakistani Rs 2,000

Newly married Hindu man found dead in Pakistan's Sindh

Daulat Kohli. Photo @ANI



ANI

Sindh, February 16

A newly married Pakistani Hindu was found dead in Sindh's Sanghar division on February 13.

Daulat Kohli, son of Uttam Kohli, who went missing for two days was found dead in a field near his house in Khipro village, reported local media.

According to police, Daulat Kohli was badly tortured before being strangulated to death at least 12 hours before his body was found.

The victim was married on February 8 this year and had left his house on February 11, around 4 pm telling his wife and mother that he was going out to spend a few hours with his friends (names not disclosed).

The family alleged that he was killed by his two local Muslim friends who were seen arguing with the victim on February 10 when he refused to lend them Pakistani Rs 2,000.

The police have registered the case.

Despite the repeated claims by the Pakistani government on the safety and security of Hindus and other minorities in the country, unabated brutal attacks by Muslim radicals and feudal landlords on the minority Hindu community there are continuously being committed at a very alarming pace.

The recent spate of crimes against the Hindus in Pakistan hollows the government's claims that it has made adequate security arrangements for minorities in the country.

Hindus, a minority in the Islamic country of Pakistan, are frequently targeted with hatred, kidnappings, rapes, forced marriages, and death.

Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to remain in denial mode over the ideological faultline that exists due to the rise of the orthodox and fundamentalists on one side and the marginalization of all other sects (Ahmadiyya's and Hazaras) and religions (Hinduism and Christianity).

The designation of Pakistan as "countries of particular concern" for religious freedom by the United States has further certified that the people of minority communities are subjected to extensive persecution and their religious freedom are violated.

Earlier, through a report on Human Rights Practices for 2021, the US Department of State had raised serious questions on the treatment of minorities, including Christians and Hindus. The report noted that the "violence, abuse, and social and religious intolerance by militant organizations and other non-state actors, both local and foreign, contributed to a culture of lawlessness", Singapore Post reported.

Recently in December last year, there was outrage in Pakistan's Sindh after a Hindu woman Daya Bheel was brutally killed.

Krishna Kumari, Senator of Pakistan Peoples Party from Tharparkar Sindh rushed to her village and confirmed the news of the brutal murder of the Hindu woman.

"Daya Bheel, a 40-year-old widow brutally murdered and her body was found in very bad condition. Her head was separated from the body and the savages had removed the flesh from the whole head. Visited her village Police teams from Sinjhoro and Shahpurchakar also reached," she tweeted.

Activists say human rights in Pakistan have touched a new low with several media reports and global bodies reflecting the dire situation for women, minorities, children, and media persons in the country.

In Sindh, forced conversions and attacks on minority communities have become even more rampant. Forced conversion of minor Hindu, Sikh, and Christian girls, always under duress, has become an increasingly common phenomenon in the country.

Earlier in November, the World Sindhi Congress (WSC) held the 34th International Conference on Sindh in London. Addressing the International Conference on Sindh, WSC chairperson Dr Rubina Shaikh, stressed that Sindh is witnessing the "worst period in history."

