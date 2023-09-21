NIA releases pictures of 10 wanted people in attack on Indian consulate at San Francisco

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, September 21

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday released the pictures of 10 wanted accused in the March 2023 case of attack and vandalism at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, US, and has sought information about them from the general public.

The agency has issued three separate “Request for Identification & Information” notices against the wanted accused, seeking any information of importance that could lead to their arrest or apprehension.

While two of the notices carry photographs of the two accused, the third notice shows pictures of the other six accused allegedly involved in the case registered at the NIA in Delhi.

The NIA has released telephone numbers and email ids for sharing of any information on these 10 accused.

The following are the numbers

NIA Hq 011-2436 8800,

WhatsApp/Telegram: +91-85859 31100

Email ID: [email protected]

NIA Branch Office Chandigarh

Telephone Number: 0172-2682 900, 2682 901

WhatsApp/Telegram Number: 77430 02947

Telegram: 77430 02947

Email ID: [email protected]

The agency has promised not to reveal the identity of anyone sharing information on the accused.

The attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco had taken place on the intervening night of March 18 and 19 when some pro-Khaliatani entities trespassed into the consulate and tried to burn down the consulate.

On the same day, slogan-shouting Khalistani supporters had broken through the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and put up two so-called Khalistani flags on the consulate premises, damaged the consulate building, assaulted and caused injuries to the consulate officials. Further on the intervening night of July 1 and 2, some persons trespassed into the consulate and attempted to set the consulate on fire while consulate officials were inside.

The NIA had initiated a probe in the matter after registering a case on June 16. A team of the NIA visited San Francisco in August for investigation.

