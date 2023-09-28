 Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

Canada says it wants to ‘work constructively with India’ regarding the alleged involvement of New Delhi in the killing of Nijjar

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

Ravi Sharma. ANI



ANI

Brampton, September 28

Indian diaspora in Canada has termed the allegations against India made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar as “extremely irresponsible”, stating that the former could have rephrased his statement to ensure that the Hindu and Sikh communities are not impacted.

“The announcement made by Trudeau in parliament was something that could have been  avoided and he could have followed diplomatic channels,” Indo-Canadian businessman from Brampton Ravi Sharma said.

He was responding to Trudeau’s allegations on the Indian government’s involvement in the shooting of Nijjar on Canadian soil.

“The moment the announcement was made, the Hindu community in Canada was on alert and it did create an immediate impact and people felt they were in distress and they were fearful because the pitch that was made in parliament sounded as if a Hindu government had killed a Sikh leader. Which is not the fact. The fact is very different. And Hindus and Sikhs have always lived in peace and harmony in Canada and the statement made by Trudeau was extremely irresponsible,” the businessman said.

Sharma said Trudeau could have “simply rephrased it in order to make sure that the communities are not impacted. And this is what I have been hearing from my fellow Hindu and Sikh members and the people that I know. I hope the communities will work towards strengthening their bonds and this statement will have no impact as far as our community relations go and we will continue to make Canada strong”.

Last Thursday, Trudeau said his country stood by the international rules-based order and repeated his charge on India's role in the killing of Nijjar stating that there are "credible reasons" to believe the same.

Ravi said the Canadian government needs to either put out a great proof to prove that the Indian government was involved or there has to be a mechanism that has to work out with a complete, thorough and impartial investigation into the matter and put the complete results out in public so that the public opinion can be rectified or changed to know exactly what happened and how did this killing transpire.

Indo-Canadian Geeta Bhadauria, meanwhile, said: “I think what the Canadian and Indian governments should do is that they should not speak through the media, but through official spokespersons about what they're doing to resolve the issue.”

She said all this information should be laid out in public because when things happen behind closed doors, that's when people become suspicious and they lose their trust in their elected leaders.

Canada recently said it wants to "work constructively with India" regarding the alleged involvement of New Delhi in the killing of Nijjar.

Bhadauria said: “I think the Canadian and Indian governments need to start having more dialogue and start addressing the issues that have been raised. They need to understand what is the truth, not their individual truths, but what's the actual truth.”

She said: “We need to find out what exactly happened and make sure that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police can get to the bottom of this. I think the Canadian and Indian governments need to make sure that they don't contaminate the RCMP's investigative process.”

On Trudeau’s allegations against India, she said the announcement was full of prevarications. “It was a lot of possible links, active investigation, and there were no actual solid leads or actual real information that the Canadian public could cling to and understand what's going on,” she said.

“The Canadian people want to know. We want to know that we're safe in Canada from foreign governments, from foreigners, and even from terrorist acts within our own country,” Bhadauria added.

#Brampton #Canada #Justin Trudeau #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira arrested from his Chandigarh house

2
India

IAS officer Rinku Dugga, who 'walked dog' in Delhi stadium, compulsorily retired

3
Punjab

Punjab ASI loots Rs 1-cr gold from smuggler, caught during sale bid

4
Punjab

Muktsar SP, 2 more cops arrested after advocate’s torture, forced sex in custody; SIT formed

5
Sports

Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years

6
Chandigarh

Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Punjab's Kurali

7
India

Nijjar killed in gang war kind of op, says report

8
Chandigarh

Centre notifies appointment of 11 Additional Judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court as permanent judges

9
India

Terrorist-gangster nexus: NIA raids 53 locations across 6 states, including Punjab and Haryana; detain several suspects

10
India

12-year-old rape survivor found bleeding on Ujjain street; shooed away as she sought help

Don't Miss

View All
Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
India

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

‘Students mustn’t go to Canada till they’ve Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee’
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

Top News

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira arrested from his house in Chandigarh

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira arrested from his Chandigarh house

‘My father exposed drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party, this is what happens when one speaks against AAP govt in Punjab’: Sukhpal Khaira's son

My father exposed drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party: Sukhpal Khaira's son

Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier

Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US to evade Indian authorities, reveals new dossier

According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Nijjar, chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, was shot dead by...

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

Canada says it wants to ‘work constructively with India’ reg...


Cities

View All

Finance firm agent killed; three booked

Finance firm agent killed; three booked

Collection agents easy targets for robbers

Lawyers strike work in solidarity with Muktsar colleague in city

Iconic Mall Road grapples with its own set of problems

Chabal residents troubled by waterlogging, drainage

5 hurt in chemical factory fire at Kurali

5 hurt in chemical factory fire at Kurali

Allotment of 83 small flats cancelled in city

Chandigarh MC takes over 30 taxi stands for fee default

Define out-of-turn allotment norms: High Court

Bar Council calls off stir after meet with CM Mann

Police register case after pro-Khalistan graffiti painted on wall at Delhi's Kashmere Gate flyover

Pro-Khalistan graffiti painted on wall at Delhi's Kashmere Gate flyover

Delhi gears up to host biggest trade fair yet

85% voter turnout in Delhi varsity teachers’ association election

Birju Maharaj’s works on canvas on display

Provide info on status of deemed forest areas, Delhi High Court tells DDA, MCD

Hills ‘vanish’ as illegal mining rampant in Beet area

Hills ‘vanish’ as illegal mining rampant in Beet area

Provide probe report to RTI applicant, CIC orders bank

3 more held, family finally conducts Deepa’s last rites

State-level event on Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv today

6 of promised 46 youth got award on martyr: YC

Real estate market touches new high in Ludhiana

Real estate market touches new high in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civil Hospital gets PPCB notice for poor handling of biomedical waste

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 47: Public parks paint a picture of neglect

Experts advise caution as dengue tally reaches 285 in Ludhiana district

NIA raids money changer’s office, home in Jagraon

Will dedicate ~99L works to Anantnag martyr: Minister

Will dedicate Rs 99L works to Anantnag martyr: Minister

Punjabi varsity sacks employee over FIR

Amid MC's Swachhta drives, overflowing sewers not fixed

Three held for theft at mobile phone shop

'Sulking' MLA stays off stage at Agri Dept exhibition