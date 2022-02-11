On honeymoon with hubby, Mouni Roy raises the temperature in black monokini, shares hot pics from freezing Kashmir’s Gulmarg

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 11



Mouni Roy is on a honeymoon with her husband Suraj Nambiar in Kashmir’s Gulmarg. As soon as she reached Kashmir, the Bengali beauty set the internet on fire with her lovely pictures.

Mouni immediately took off to Kashmir with her husband Suraj Nambiar after their wedding. Mouni can be seen beating the freezing cold of Kashmir taking a dip in her resort’s pool in a black monokini.

She wrote: "Baby, it’s cold outside".

Photo posted on Instagram by imouniroy

Photo posted on Instagram byimouniroy

Photo posted on Instagram byimouniroy