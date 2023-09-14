Outrage in US over death of Indian student; US assures prompt action and investigation

PTI

Washington/Seattle, September 14

The Biden administration has assured the Indian government of a quick investigation into the death of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula in Seattle after being struck by a speeding police patrol car and bringing to justice the police officers responsible for it.

The US government swung into action after India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, strongly raised the issue at the highest level in Washington and sought prompt action on the killing of Kandula, and the highly insensitive behaviour of the police officer in Seattle in Washington state.

Kandula was killed in January after she was struck by a police vehicle driven by Officer Kevin Dave. He was driving at 119 kmph on the way to a report of an overdose, the Seattle Times newspaper reported on Monday.

In bodycam footage released on Monday by the Seattle Police Department, Officer Daniel Auderer laughed about the deadly crash and dismissed any implication Dave might be at fault or that a criminal investigation was necessary.

US lawmakers and Indian-Americans have expressed outrage over the death of Kandula.

Senior administration officials are believed to have assured the Ambassador and the Indian government that the incident has been taken very seriously.

Officials said they were “shocked” and “horrified” at this incident.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco on Wednesday termed the handling of Kandula's death as "deeply troubling".

"We have taken up the matter strongly with local authorities in Seattle and Washington State as well as senior officials in Washington DC for a thorough investigation and action against those involved in this tragic case," the mission said in a post on platform X.

"The Consulate & Embassy will continue to closely follow up on the matter with the authorities concerned," it added.

