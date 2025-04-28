DT
Home / Diaspora / Pahalgam attack: Indian diaspora groups counter Pakistani protest in London

Pahalgam attack: Indian diaspora groups counter Pakistani protest in London

The pro-Indian demonstrators outnumber the smaller group of British Pakistanis across the road from India House on Sunday evening
PTI
London, Updated At : 08:28 AM Apr 28, 2025 IST
There was a strong Metropolitan Police security detail in place, with several officers lined up between both groups of demonstrators to ensure order.
A large number of Indian community and diaspora representatives descended upon the High Commission of India in London to counter a Pakistani demonstration that was called to protest against what was branded as "Indian propaganda" in wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" and waving the Indian Tricolour, the pro-Indian demonstrators outnumbered the smaller group of British Pakistanis across the road from India House on Sunday evening.

There was significant Metropolitan Police presence, with officers on guard to ensure both groups were kept far apart as they hurled insults at each other.

Later, there was a candlelight vigil at Piccadilly Circus by the British Indian groups to commemorate the victims of the April 22 terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Similar ‘All Eyes on Pahalgam’ protests and vigils have been organised by Indian diaspora groups in different parts of the UK, including Manchester, Edinburgh in Scotland and Belfast in Northern Ireland, to condemn Pakistan's alleged support for terror outfits.

"The aim is to present a united front against terrorism," said community group Insight UK.

Sunday's protest follows one called by Indian diaspora organisations outside the Pakistan High Commission in the UK capital on Friday that witnessed a counter-protest by British Pakistanis, backed up by mission officials.

In a video that became widely circulated on social media, a Pakistani official was caught on camera making a threatening throat-slitting gesture towards the Indian protesters outside the building.

