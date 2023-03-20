 Pakistan’s ISI organising protests abroad through pro-Khalistan elements: Officials : The Tribune India

Pakistan’s ISI organising protests abroad through pro-Khalistan elements: Officials

Pro-Khalistan supporters vandalised the Indian High Commission in London and the Indian Consulate in San Francisco

In this combo photo (Right) Indian national flag hoisted at the Indian High Commission, (Left) a protester, chanting pro-Khalistani slogans, attempts to grab the tricolour, in London, UK. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, March 20

Pakistani intelligence agency ISI has instigated overseas Khalistan supporters to organise protests and demonstrations abroad including London, San Francisco and Canberra as part of its plan, officials said on Monday.

While pro-Khalistan supporters vandalised the Indian High Commission in London and the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, there were sporadic protests in Australia.

All theses acts by the pro-Khalistan elements were orchestrated by ISI agents operating in different countries, the officials said.

Citing recent incidents in different parts of the world, they said there has been a design by ISI agents to organise protests, vandalism of places of Indian interests through Khalistani elements exploiting their religious sentiments.

Last week, the Honorary Consulate of India in Australia's Brisbane city was forced to close down due to safety concerns after Khalistan supporters organised an unauthorised gathering and blocked the entry of the office, days after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese assured India that his government will not tolerate "extreme actions".

Several Hindu temples in Melbourne were also vandalised by Khalistan supporters in recent months.

Canada has also seen a rise in anti-India activities recently by Khalistani supporters who have vandalised some Hindu temples.

Last September, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement condemning the rise of hate crimes against Indians and anti-India activities in Canada, expressing concern with stern language.

The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) has also blamed  Pakistan's spy agency ISI for instigating and funding Sikh radicalisation with false propaganda.

The Punjab Police on Saturday carried out a massive crackdown on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh and members of his group 'Waris Punjab De' following which the radical preacher has been on run.

Amritpal was last year anointed head of 'Waris Punjab De', which was founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident in February 2022. The event was held at Moga's Rode, the native village of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.  

