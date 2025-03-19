Parents of Indian-origin student who vanished in Dominican Republic ask that she be declared dead  

The parents of a US college student who vanished almost two weeks ago in the resort town of Punta Cana have asked authorities to declare her legally dead.

In a letter to Dominican police dated Monday, Subbarayudu and Sreedevi Konanki state that after an extensive search, local authorities believe that Sudiksha, a 20-year-old student at the University of Pittsburgh, drowned.

“Initiating this process will allow our family to begin the grieving process and address matters related to her absence,” they wrote. “While no declaration can truly ease our grief, we trust that this step will bring some closure and enable us to honour her memory.”

A police official not authorised to speak about the case confirmed on Tuesday that authorities received the letter.

Michael Chapman, sheriff of Loudoun County in Virginia, where the Konankis live, said in a statement on Tuesday that officials have been working with Dominican authorities and continue to review evidence in the case.

“The disappearance of Sudiksha Konanki is tragic, and we cannot imagine the grief her family has been feeling,” he said. “Sudiksha's family has expressed their belief that she drowned. While a final decision to make such a declaration rests with authorities in the Dominican Republic, we will support the Konanki family in every way possible."

Sudiksha and five female friends had travelled to the Caribbean nation on March 3 for spring break. Police said she disappeared at a beach by her hotel before dawn on March 6.

Authorities have interviewed people who were with Konanki before she vanished, including Joshua Riibe, a senior at St Cloud University in Minnesota.

Riibe has been detained by Dominican police and is believed to be the last person to see Konanki. He has not been named as a suspect.

Riibe appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon following a request from his attorney that he be released. So many journalists showed up to cover the hearing that it was moved to a bigger courtroom.

Prosecutors told the judge that Riibe was not under arrest and that he was free to move around the hotel where he is staying. They said Riibe told them he lost his passport, although Riibe said in court that officials seized his passport and cell phone.

“I really want to be able to go home and talk to my family, give them hugs,” Riibe told the judge via a translator. “I understand that I'm here to help. I've done that. It's been 10 days.”

The hearing stretched out for hours and was still ongoing as of Tuesday evening.

According to the transcript of an interview with prosecutors, reported by Dominican media as well as NBC and Telemundo, Riibe told police he was drinking with Konanki on the beach and they were kissing in the ocean when they got caught in a current. Riibe said he was a former lifeguard and helped bring her ashore.

He told investigators he vomited upon reaching the beach and that Konanki said she was going to fetch her things. When he looked up, she was gone. He said he was later surprised to hear of her disappearance.

In their letter, the Konankis wrote that “the individual” last seen with their daughter is cooperating and that no evidence of foul play has been found.

Sudiksha was born in India and later became a US permanent resident.