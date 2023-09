Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 21

Gangster Sukha Duneke has been killed in Canada, according to TV reports.

He was killed in an inter-gang rivalry.

Duneke was part of Khalistan movement in Canada.

Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, a gangster who escaped to Canada from Punjab in 2017 on forged documents, was shot dead in Winnipeg by assailants.

His name figured in the NIA wanted list which was released on Wednesday.

#Canada