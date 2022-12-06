 Concerned at waving of Khalistani flags at Melbourne event, India warns Australia of separatists and their links with terror groups : The Tribune India

Concerned at waving of Khalistani flags at Melbourne event, India warns Australia of separatists and their links with terror groups

The move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Australia to attend the Quad national leaders’ meeting

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 6

Perturbed over the profusion of Khalistani flags at an event for the Indian community in Melbourne, Indian government officials have sounded out the highest levels in the Australian government about the growth of Sikh separatism in Australia.

The large number of Khalistani supporters waving separatist flags at a November 19 event for the Indian community funded by the Australian government was deemed serious enough for Indian government officials to approach Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Home Affairs Minister Claire O’Neil in recent weeks to express concern over the rising support for the Khalistan movement, particularly in Melbourne, reported The Australian.

Conveying essentially the same message as to Canada after it permitted Sikh separatists to hold “Referendum” for a separate homeland carved out of India, the officials reportedly told the two Australian ministers that this movement had a history of terrorism and lots of violence in the past. As also that many of Sikhs affected by terrorism had migrated to anglophonic countries, including Australia, Canada, the US and the UK from where they were luring impressionable youth from their community to joint their cause.

The event of November 19 in Melbourne was backed by the state government and organised under the banner of the Victorian Sikh Gurdwara Council.

Indian security officials have adequate evidence about ISI’s backing for terror attacks in Punjab and harbouring of several individuals from terrorist groups banned by India such as the Babbar Khalsa International, Khalistan Commando Force, Khalistan Zindabad Force, International Sikh Youth Federation and the Sikhs for Justice.

