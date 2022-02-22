Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizens fall in love with the 'beautiful bride in red lehenga'

Tribune Web Desk



Chandigarh, February 22

Little did Rhiannon Harries, a British diplomat, know four years ago that she hoped fall in love in India.

Harries married an Indian man and their wedding picture has left users chatty online.

Harries is Britain’s Deputy Trade Commissioner (South Asia) and works in New Delhi. She shared a beautiful picture from their wedding ceremony where she is wearing a bright red lehenga with heavy jewellery and mehendi.

When I arrived in #India nearly 4 years ago, I had many hopes & dreams for my time here. But never did I imagine I would be meeting & marrying the love of my life. ❤️ I found such happiness in #IncredibleIndia & so glad it will always be a home. 🇮🇳 #shaadi #livingbridge #pariwar pic.twitter.com/mfECCj3rWi — Rhiannon Harries (@RhiannonUKGov) February 18, 2022

she looked like a beautiful north-Indian bride.

Holding her husband hand, he is wearing a sherwani and turban.

“When I arrived in India nearly 4 years ago, I had many hopes & dreams for my time here. But never did I imagine I would be meeting & marrying the love of my life,” the young bride wrote. “I found such happiness in #IncredibleIndia & so glad it will always be a home,” she continued, adding the hashtags ‘shaadi’ (wedding) and ‘pariwar’ (family).

