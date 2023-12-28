Police authorities in Canada to make arrests in Hardeep Nijjar killing case soon: Report

ANI

Ottawa, December 28

In the latest update to the India-Canada diplomatic row over the killing of Hardeep Nijjar earlier this year, the two men who, authorities suspect, fatally shot him in British Columbia are being watched by police and are anticipated to be arrested in the next few weeks, The Globe and Mail reported citing sources.

The Canadian media report said three sources had told the media publication that the suspected killers did not leave Canada after Nijjar was shot dead in Surrey and had been under the police surveillance for months.

The Globe and Mail is a Canadian newspaper printed in five cities in western and central Canada.

Moreover, two of the sources said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are expected to make arrests and lay charges in the coming weeks, The Globe and Mail reported.

The ties between India and Canada have been strained after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged Indian involvement in the murder of Hardeep Nijjar on Canadian soil earlier this year.

Nijjar was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Canada's Surrey on June 18.

According to sources, when the charges are laid against the two men, police will reveal their role as well as that of the Indian government. The Globe is not naming the sources because they are not authorised to speak publicly about national security or police concerns.

It is unclear whether the RCMP will arrest any suspected accomplices in the slaying.

The RCMP has not commented or given a response to the questions from The Globe about the investigation.

