US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months

A proposal in this regard was moved by eminent Indian American community leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria

US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months

Photo for representation only

PTI

Washington, May 17

A presidential advisory commission has unanimously voted to recommend President Joe Biden to process all applications for green cards or permanent residency within six months.

To be sent to the White House now for approval, recommendations of the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders( PACAANHPI) if adopted is likely to bring cheers to the hundreds and thousands of Indian Americans and those waiting, some for even for decades, for a Green Card.

A proposal in this regard was moved by eminent Indian American community leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria during the meeting of the PACAANHPI, during which all its 25 commissioners unanimously approved it.

The proceedings of the meeting here in the national capital was webcast live last week.

To reduce, pending green card backlog, the advisory commission recommended US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to review their processes, systems, policies and establish new internal cycle time goals by streamlining processes, removing redundant steps if any, automating any manual approvals, improving their internal dashboards and reporting system and enhancing policies.

The recommendations aim to reduce the cycle time for processing all forms related to family based green card application, DACA renewals, all other green card applications within six months and issue adjudicate decisions within six months of application received by it.

The commission recommended National Visa Center (NVC) State Department facility to hire additional officers to increase their capacity to process green card applications interviews by 100 per cent in three months from August 2022, and to increase Green card applications visa interviews and adjudicate decisions by 150 per cent – up from capacity of 32,439 in April 2022 -- by April 2023.

“Thereafter Green Card visa interviews and visa processing timeline should be a maximum of six months,” it said.

Aimed at making it easier for the immigrants to stay and work in the country, the commission recommended that USCIS should review requests for work permits, travel documents and temporary status extensions or changes within three months and adjudicate decisions.

Only 65,452 family preference green cards were issued in fiscal 2021 out of the annual 2,26,000 green cards available, leaving hundreds of thousands of green cards unused (with many likely to be permanently wasted in the future), and keeping many more families needlessly separated.

There were 4,21,358 pending interviews in April compared to 4,36,700 in March, said the policy paper by Bhutoria.

Noting that while the US population has grown substantially in recent decades, the immigration system has not changed to keep pace, he said.

The annual levels of immigration were established in the early 1990s and have remained largely unchanged since, he said.

To make matters worse, the method used to calculate the annual number of employment-and-family-based immigration is deeply flawed, and has led to family-based immigration levels being set at their absolute minimum every year for the past 20 years, while hundreds of thousands of green cards for family members go wasted, never used by any individuals, when they could be used to reunite families instead, Bhutoria said.

“The extraordinary wait time for a green card to be available causes significant hardship for American families forced to wait decades to reunite with their loved ones, even though those individuals are already qualified to immigrate right now.

"Family separation takes a terrible emotional toll on families, and it imposes clear logistical, economic, and emotional hardships on families, and the growing nature of the backlogs makes the process uncertain and future planning impossible,” he said.

Among other things, the commission also recommended USCIS to expand premium processing to additional employment-based green card applications, all work permit petitions, and temporary immigration status extension requests, allowing applicants to pay US$ 2,500 to have their cases adjudicated within 45 days in a phased approach.

#greencard

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

It's official! The Kapil Sharma Show is coming to an end

2
World

Vladimir Putin is 'very ill with blood cancer', Russian Oligarch recorded saying: Report

3
Punjab

With hope in eyes, complainants from across Punjab attend Bhagwant Mann govt’s 'Lok Milni' to get grievances redressed

4
Entertainment

Comedian Bharti Singh faces SGPC ire over her comment on beard

5
Nation

'Shivling found in Gyanvapi Masjid complex': Court orders sealing of spot, mosque panel disputes claim

6
Himachal

4 Delhi tourists killed, 3 injured as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

7
Punjab

Moga youth drowns in Canada

8
Entertainment

Watch: ‘Land kara de bhai’ fame Vipin Sahu lands chocolate ad with Alia Bhatt, recreates hilarious infamous paragliding video

9
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s graceful reply to trolls who called him 'buddha' drinking desi liquor till late night

10
World

Local residents join enraged Sikh community members to protest against killing of two traders in northwest Pakistan

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Top News

Presidential panal votes to process all green card applications within 6 months

US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months

A proposal in this regard was moved by eminent Indian Americ...

Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today

Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today

Rajnath Singh to unveil Surat, Udaygiri in Mumbai

J&K to present blueprint to protect minorities in meeting with Amit Shah today

J&K to present blueprint to protect minorities in meeting with Amit Shah today

The meeting will be chaired by Shah and J&K Lieutenant Gover...

‘Security issues’, J&K bans unregistered teachers’ unions

'Security issues', J&K bans unregistered teachers' unions

KU Prof sacked on may 13 for being ‘threat to state’

Elon Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Elon Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Cities

View All

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Fire at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital a wake-up call for others?

Bhagtanwala dumping ground: Garbage keeps burning here from time to time, anyone listening?

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

Two more drug-overdose deaths reported in Amritsar district

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

GMADA demolishes 50 illegal shops

GMADA demolishes 50 illegal shops

Road mishaps leave 2 dead in Chandigarh

5 youths held in drug cases by Mohali police

Nearly 1.75L slum dwellers rehabilitated in Chandigarh so far

Chandigarh issues advisory to beat the heat

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

'Biggest destruction in independent India': Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg, 12th increase in over 2 months

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area

4 Delhi tourists killed, 3 injured as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Books arriving at snail's pace, teachers share problems

City-based lecturer rules the pool

Seechewal: Use 1,452 cusecs water of Bist Doab for irrigation purposes

Mannie Sadhra: Meet the man behind the brand 'Kalikwest'

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

BJP takes out candlelight march against Sikhs' killings in Pakistan

AYUSH Ministry holds 63rd event in city

Two fresh cases in district

Muslim community to establish Habib Girls College

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Civic bodies directed to purchase larvicide

People's support essential for dengue prevention: Deputy Commissioner